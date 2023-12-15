Nina Westbrook praises her NBA All Star hubby’s 'commitment to relationship' in the season finale podcast

Nina and Russell Westbrook have been one of the most beloved couples in the NBA. The two have been together for many years and got married back in 2015. They have three kids together: twin daughters and a son. Nina invited her husband to the season finale of her podcast "The Relationship Chronicles with Nina Westbrook" and talked about what she 'loves the most' in their relationship.

"I think my favorite thing about being in a relationship with you is like I feel, I just love how committed you are to making sure our relationship is successful. You work really to be good at everything you do and that includes our relationship and it works," Nina Westbrook told her husband (segment starts at 6:00 mark).

The LA Clippers megastar also revealed a tradition he had as a kid during the holidays, where the first thing he was doing when he woke up was to run to the Christmas tree and open the gifts. The former NBA MVP told his wife that he hoped their family would keep this tradition alive.

Former NBA superstar calls out the Clippers for how they have treated Russell Westbrook after the James Harden trade

Former NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony called out the LA Clippers for the way they have treated Russell Westbrook after the James Harden trade.

The former NBA MVP requested to move to the bench as the Clippers were struggling to find chemistry on the floor with their four megastars (Kawhi Leonard, Paul George the other two).

The former MVP is now coming off the bench and the Clippers have eventually built some momentum with six straight wins. However, Anthony believes that the team 'forced' the explosive guard to move to the bench.

"You gotta be willing to be like, ‘Aight, I gotta swallow this pride… You know what, I’m willing to do what I have to do. Coach, what you need me to do? Not even coach. Yo, yo PG, Kawhi, what ya’ll need me to do’, right? So, they forced Russ into that role. But Russ also learned though, he learned because I was in that situation with him," Anthony said, via Essentially Sports.

The All-Star guard has made it clear that he doesn't care about his role with the squad and is all about helping his team win. Amid their six-game winning streak, the Clippers are seventh in the West standings with a 14-10 record.