Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 14, 2023

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers is one of seven games on the NBA schedule for Thursday night. The Warriors and the Clippers clash for the third time this season after splitting their first two matchups. On that note, let's look at the preview for the Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game, including the prediction and betting tips.

Golden State won their first meeting of the season against LA, 120-114, on Nov. 30 at the Chase Center. Steph Curry had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors.

The Clippers got one back on Dec. 2 when Paul George hit the game-winning shot to steal a 113-112 victory at Crypto.com Arena. Thursday's game is the 235th regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Warriors ahead 138-96 in the all-time head-to-head matchup.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers is scheduled for Thursday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and KTLA.

Moneyline: Warriors (+200) vs Clippers (-245)

Spread: Warriors +6 (-111) vs Clippers -6 (-111)

Total (O/U): Warriors -111 (o230.5) vs Clippers -111 (u230.5)

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers preview

The Golden State Warriors are looking to avoid their third straight loss, coming off a 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. They are struggling at 10-13, with Draymond Green suspended indefinitely.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have found their groove and are on a five-game winning streak. The Clippers got a statement 119-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings in their previous game even though they lost Paul George to injury.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers predicted lineups

As mentioned above, the Golden State Warriors will be without Draymond Green after the NBA suspended him indefinitely for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Coach Steve Kerr is expected to use a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney.

Meanwhile, Paul George has been listed as questionable due to a hip injury. If George misses Thursday's game, LA Clippers coach Ty Lue will likely have a starting five of Terance Mann, James Harden, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers betting tips

Steph Curry is slightly favored to go over 28.5 points against the LA Clippers. Curry is averaging 29.1 points per game this season but scored 29 points or more twice in his last five contests.

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 27.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 23.3 points per game. Leonard is a slight underdog to go over even though Paul George could miss the game. He has scored 28 points or more in his last three outings.

James Harden is favored to go over 17.5 points against the Golden State Warriors. Harden is averaging just 15.9 points per game this season, but the possible absence of George could free up his scoring to take over the game.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers prediction

The LA Clippers are the favorites to beat the Golden State Warriors. The Clippers have been playing much better lately than the Warriors, so it's safer to bet on them to get the victory.

Oddsmakers are predicting the Clippers to get the win and cover the spread. The Clippers are 5-0 in their last five games, while the Warriors are 4-2 against the spread in their last six contests. The total has also gone under in four of the Clippers' last five games.

