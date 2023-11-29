“No.1 defense”, “Absolutely insane”: NBA fans lavish praise on Timberwolves defense as they near top of NBA power rankings

Through the first month of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises. Their play on one end of the floor has fans giving them high praise on social media.

Anchored by three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves find themselves with the league's best defense. Their 101.6 defensive rating puts them first in the NBA, just barely edging out the Orlando Magic.

Coming off an impressive win over the OKC Thunder, fans were quick to praise Minnesota for their work on the defensive end.

Minnesota's work on defense has been a major catalyst for their success this season. They have one of the top records in the NBA (13-4), and are in first place in the Western Conference standings. Anthony Edwards and company currently hold a one-and-a-half game lead over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets for first place.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are silencing their critics

Last offseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a move that many considered unorthodox. Despite already having an All-Star center in Karl-Anthony Towns, they made a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert.

Many questioned if Towns and Gobert could co-exist on the floor together. Minnesota didn't get much time to experiment last season due to Towns missing most of the season because of an injury. However, so far this year, they are silencing their critics.

Not only are Towns and Gobert figuring out how to play with one another, but the two are thriving. Gobert once again looks like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and Towns is playing at an All-Star level. Through 17 games, he is averaging 21.2 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

The biggest question that some had regarding the new-look Timberwolves was what it would do to Anthony Edwards' growth. He is an athletic guard who thrives getting downhill. Deploying two bigs around him could clog the lane and limit the damage he can do around the rim.

So far this season, the jumbo-sized lineup does not appear to have an effect on Edward's game. The former No. 1 pick continues to look like one of the top young stars in the game today. Edwards is currently posting averages of 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

It's still early in the year, but Minnesota has turned a lot of heads with their play. If they keep this up, they have a chance to be a real threat in the Western Conference this season.