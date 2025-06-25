No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg lists Michael Jordan and Steph Curry among dream golf foursome

Former Duke star Cooper Flagg is arguably the biggest name going into Wednesday's 2025 NBA draft, as he could be the No. 1 pick selected by the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs hold the top pick after winning the draft lottery and trading away superstar guard Luka Doncic.

The franchise has the chance to appease the fans if they land Flagg tonight.

Ahead of the draft, Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks asked the potential top prospect about potentially becoming the No. 1 pick of the draft. The question was certainly the main narrative ahead of draft day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't really know," the prospect answered. "I think it definitely adds to the excitement and that sort of thing. I'm just trying to take it day by day. I'm just really excited for this whole experience and I've been enjoying it so much, so I'm just trying to soak it all in."

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rooks followed it up with a more light-hearted question. Flagg - known to play golf in his free time - was asked to name his dream NBA golf foursome.

"Michael Jordan, I know he's a good golfer. Steph Curry is a really good golfer and I know Tatum plays too, so maybe Jayson Tatum," Flagg said.

Expand Tweet

Jordan has had stories of playing golf whenever he's away from the game, while he was still an active player. Even Curry has been around the golf course during the offseason and won the American Century Championship in 2023.

Cooper Flagg's fellow Duke alumnus, Tatum, played in golf tournaments in recent summers. In 2023, the Boston Celtics star played at the FedEx St. Jude Championship Pro-Am.

LeBron James predicts Cooper Flagg will be "amazing" in the NBA

Cooper Flagg has shown a lot of promise, indicating he is poised to be the next best thing in the NBA. Ahead of the draft, LA Lakers star LeBron James spoke highly of the former Duke star on his program, "Mind the Game."

"I personally think that he wants to be great. He had a hell of a year at Duke. A guy that can do so many different things on the floor, can play with the ball, can play without the ball. His jump shot is going to continue to get better," James said.

Expand Tweet

King James said that Flagg will be surrounded by an amazing group of stars in Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson. Additionally, he'll experience what it's like to be coached by a champion in Jason Kidd.

"So I think he’s going to be amazing," he added.

Many believe Cooper Flagg will be among the best talents to shine in the NBA. The help and mentorship he'll gain in his first season will help him grow drastically.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.