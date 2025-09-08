  • home icon
  "No Bron?" - NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony snubbing Banana Boat Crew friend from all-time starting five

"No Bron?" - NBA fans react to Carmelo Anthony snubbing Banana Boat Crew friend from all-time starting five

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 08, 2025 02:17 GMT
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

Carmelo Anthony has been a trending topic in the basketball community following his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. A recent viral clip of Anthony, however, has raised some eyebrows among fans.

In a clip posted over the weekend, the NBA scoring icon was asked at a Fanatics event to name his all-time starting five. Notably, all the players named by Anthony were superstars he faced during his career.

These players were Derrick Rose at point guard, Allen Iverson at shooting guard, Tracy McGrady at small forward, Kevin Garnett at power forward, and Shaquille O’Neal at center.

Though Anthony picked five elite players, fans had some heated reactions to his selections. Some noticed that Anthony had left out his good friend LeBron James.

"No LeBron??? These n**gas really sum fake a** n**gas," one fan tweeted.
The friendship between Carmelo Anthony and James has been well documented over the years, from their entry into the NBA via the 2003 draft to the “banana boat” photo that took the internet by storm in 2015.

Still, the five players Anthony cited are highly decorated athletes who have earned multiple All-Star selections. In this group, however, only O’Neal and Garnett won an NBA title.

It's also worth noting that, among this quintet, all but Rose have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame ahead of Anthony. James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, is widely expected to be a Hall of Fame shoo-in after he retires.

"Welcome to the club": Legendary Knicks center congratulates Carmelo Anthony on Hall of Fame induction

In a special video montage posted online, former Knicks center Patrick Ewing sent a heartfelt message to Carmelo Anthony on the occasion of his Hall of Fame induction.

"Congratulations Melo on making it to the Hall of Fame," Ewing said in the clip. "Basketball's most elite. Congratulations, and welcome to the club! I am so proud of you."
Ewing, who played for the Knicks from 1985 to 2000, led New York to two Finals trips in his storied career. Like Anthony, Ewing has been enshrined in the Hall of Fame twice: for his individual career and as a member of the 1992 Dream Team.

Modified Sep 08, 2025 02:17 GMT
