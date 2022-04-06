"No chance Michael Jordan sits there in sunglasses" - Doug Gottlieb criticizes LeBron James for sitting out crucial games for LA Lakers

Doug Gottlieb has criticized LeBron James for missing key games for the LA Lakers this season.

The 17-time winners, without James, were officially eliminated from playoff contention following a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. James missed the game due to an ankle injury, watching the action from the sidelines as the Lakers dismal campaign ended.

"The King" suffered the injury on March 27 in the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He returned five days later after missing two games and scored 38 points, but the Lakers succumbed to another defeat against the Pelicans. James missed the next two games, with his status for the rest of the regular season up in the air.

On his radio show on Fox Sports, Gottlieb criticized James for sitting down an important stretch for the Lakers and quitting on his team. Gottlieb believes James is hurt but he could have played through it. However, according to Gottlieb, James just does not want to because he wants to win the scoring title.

"He quit on them. They're not good enough for him. He's done. He's frustrated; he's done. Secondly, he's protecting the scoring title. That's what he's doing," Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb added that the great Michael Jordan would not have done what LeBron James is doing now. Jordan would not have sat down if he could play through an injury. as he hates losing. With the GOAT debate getting more interesting as James chases the all-time scoring record, the Lakers' failure this season would go against "The King."

"If you can play, and your team's season depends on it, and you just sit there and watch in sunglasses, I'll just say it, like everybody thinks it. No chance Michael Jordan sits there in sunglasses and watches his team lose," Gottlieb said.

Comparing LeBron James' LA Lakers with Michael Jordan's Washington Wizards

LeBron James' fourth season with the LA Lakers is looking more like Michael Jordan's final two seasons for the Washington Wizards. In terms of team and individual success, James won a title with the Lakers in 2020 and is still a top 10 player this season.

Meanwhile, Jordan never led the Wizards to the playoffs and was a shell of his former self. He averaged 22.9 points in 2002 and followed that up with 20.0 points per game in his final season. James, meanwhile, is in contention to win the scoring title in his 19th year in the league.

"This is another attempt to try and tear LeBron down. In his last 2 years, was MJ a Top 10 player? No. MJ was not even close to making an All-NBA team. Bron will be 1st or 2nd Team All-NBA in Year 19." — LeBron's Lakers stint draws comps to MJ's time w/ Wizards:"This is another attempt to try and tear LeBron down. In his last 2 years, was MJ a Top 10 player? No. MJ was not even close to making an All-NBA team. Bron will be 1st or 2nd Team All-NBA in Year 19." — @ShannonSharpe LeBron's Lakers stint draws comps to MJ's time w/ Wizards:"This is another attempt to try and tear LeBron down. In his last 2 years, was MJ a Top 10 player? No. MJ was not even close to making an All-NBA team. Bron will be 1st or 2nd Team All-NBA in Year 19." — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/8ycrZpDmUy

However, with all the debate over Jordan vs James, it's better to wait next season and see what the Lakers can do when they have a healthy roster. James has one year left on his deal, with the Lakers trying to overhaul their roster and coaching staff. It will be interesting to see if James can make the playoffs in Year 20.

