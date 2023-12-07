LeBron James and the LA Lakers are in Las Vegas for the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. LA’s 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday booked them a match with the New Orleans Pelicans for a seat in the finals. The winner on Thursday will meet whoever comes out of the Eastern Conference semis battle between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

As exciting as the preparation and the games are going to be, a pall of doom has loomed over Sin City. Just about an hour ago, a fatal shooting happened at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Three people were reportedly killed in the said incident, while another victim is in critical condition. Per the Las Vegas police, that number could still change as they are still evaluating the situation.

LeBron James had this to say to the media when asked about the UNLV shooting (via Jesse Merrick):

“My condolences to the families who have lost loved ones. … It just goes back to what I said before. Guns in America, it’s just a long conversation but we keep dealing with the same story, the same conversation every single time.

"It just happens and it continues to happen. The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over. There’s been no change, it's really ridiculous.”

Gun violence has almost become a fixture in the US. Gun control is a highly political issue among Americans. Many are fiercely protective of their right to carry firearms, while gun control advocates are just as passionate about changing the law.

NBA personalities such as Commissioner Adam Silver, Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr, and LeBron James have been calling on the government to implement drastic gun control measures.

In October, the Gun Violence Archive reported 560 mass shootings in the US this year alone. In each of the last three years, over 600 such incidents have been recorded. What recently happened in Las Vegas will bring back painful memories. In 2017, an attack resulted in the death of 50 people and left 500 wounded.

LeBron James understands the hopelessness of the victims and their families every time such an incident happens.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are favored to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday

The LA Lakers eked out a win against the Phoenix Suns to enter the semifinals. They’re expected to have another tough game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. James and crew are slight -1.5 underdogs versus Zion Williamson’s team.

The Lakers are also getting healthy at just the right time. They got Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura ready to help the team. Both will be key against New Orleans’ length and athleticism in the wings.

Thursday’s game is arguably the biggest and most important in Zion Williamson’s NBA career. The oft-injured star has never been to the playoffs in nearly five years of pro basketball. Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have a veteran 1-2 punch that has accomplished everything in the sport.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis lifted the 2020 Larry O’Brien Trophy with the LA Lakers in 2020. Although it’s a vastly different team now, it helps that their best players have championship pedigrees. On the big stage, every little edge counts. That may just be enough to push the Lakers to the finals.