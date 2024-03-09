"No comment" - Damian Lillard ducks addressing GloRilla shooting her shot at Bucks' star after NBA All-Star game

During the 2024 NBA All-Star game, Damian Lillard caught the attention of rapper GloRilla. Immediately after seeing Lillard, the rapper sent out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), showing her interest in the Milwaukee Bucks star. Now, the Bucks guard is on the hot seat as he was asked about the matter.

Lillard has been a reliable star for the Bucks this season. He's appeared in 58 games, averaging 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists. His play this season has helped the team win 41 games and be the second-best team in the Eastern Conference.

Since GloRilla became interested in the Bucks guard, many are wondering if the two ever linked. While away from the court, Lillard was asked about the matter, but he refused to make any comments about it.

"Shout out to GloRilla, man," Lillard said when asked if he's seen the post of the rapper about him.

When asked if he's had the chance to reach out to the 24-year-old rapper, Lillard said this:

"No comment, my brother."

Fans are once again left to speculate on the matter as Lillard declined to address anything regarding the matter.

GloRilla tried to shoot her shot at Damian Lillard during the All-Star Weekend

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend usually features tons of celebrities. Aside from the event being a place where the best basketball players in the league put on a show for a weekend, a few celebrities are also involved. In GloRilla's case, she attended the event in Indiana as a fan of the league.

During the All-Star game, she had the chance to take a picture with Damian Lillard, who won the All-Star game MVP. GloRilla posted on X a picture of them with an interesting caption.

"Who n***a dis is? Cause I want him," GloRilla posted.

The rapper also replied to her post, making her intentions clear about wanting the NBA star.

"Whoever she is can't whoop me so I really dgaf."

Fans are waiting to see what will happen between the two.

Who is GloRilla?

Born as Gloria Hallelujah Woods on July 28, 1999, GloRilla grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School after being homeschooled until she was in fifth grade. Rapping became an early part of her life as she started doing it when she was 16.

She became famous in 2022 and has not slowed down. GloRilla's works became nominated for BET awards, the Grammys and MTV Music Awards. She won the Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards and the Best New Hip-Hop Artist at the IHeartRadio Music Awards.