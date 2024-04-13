"No Diddy": NBA fans in splits after Clippers broadcast can't stop doting on ref Bill Kennedy's arms 

The intense showdown in the Western Conference between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz on Friday night featured a noteworthy moment.

The Clippers announcers at the Crypto.com Arena began to comment on head crew chief Bill Kennedy, aged 57, praising his physical fitness and muscular arms during an official review. This occurred as Kennedy provided updates regarding a play that was unfolding.

NBA fans took to social media, finding this interaction hilarious and continued to laud Bill Kennedy as a consensus.

One fan said:

"No Diddy lol"

NBA fans reactions to Bill Kennedy and announcers

The post quickly went viral as more fans began to share the same response on X/Twitter, commenting on his fitness much like the announcers:

Fans found it hilarious that the commentators were "gushing over" Bill as he gave the official review:

@celineeft found it hilarious that Jim Jackson and Brian Sieman got too involved with admiring Bill, and how they got happy when there was another review:

"PLEASE jim jackson and brian sieman having too much fun with the bill kennedy replay LMAO jim talking about his tricep muscle and they hyped that we get another replay this is too good"

@brownmusings weighed in on the same:

"Brian Sieman and Jim Jackson talking about Bill Kennedy’s triceps is killing me"

@HuskerDrew highlighted how they kept drawing over his arms:

"And they kept circling his arm it was hilarious"

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz game summary

Kenneth Lofton Jr. provided a stellar contribution off the bench as the Utah Jazz clinched a hard-fought 110-109 win on the road against the LA Clippers. Lofton's remarkable performance, boasting 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, proved instrumental in the Jazz's triumph.

Keyonte George also played a pivotal role, contributing 14 points to the Jazz's cause, further bolstering their second consecutive victory following a daunting 13-game losing streak.

Despite the defeat, Bones Hyland showcased his prowess by leading the Clippers with 20 points. However, his unsuccessful game-winning attempt in the closing moments ensured victory for the Jazz.

The loss didn't alter the Clippers' playoff standing, as they had already clinched the fourth seed in the Western Conference, securing home-court advantage for the first round against the Dallas Mavericks.

Both teams leaned heavily on their bench players throughout the game, offering fans an exhilarating display of basketball. Despite facing double-digit deficits at various points, both sides mounted impressive comebacks, culminating in a thrilling conclusion.

In the end, the Jazz surged ahead with a decisive 6-0 run in the closing moments, clinching the victory despite the Clippers' last-ditch efforts to counter. Paul George and Ivica Zubac made notable impacts in their brief appearances during the first quarter, each contributing 10 points.

Amir Coffey showcased his skills with 16 points for the Clippers, complemented by Daniel Theis' 14 points and seven rebounds.

For the Jazz, Darius Bazley, Johnny Juzang and Talen Horton-Tucker all chipped in with 12 points apiece, while Luka Samanic contributed 11. As the regular season draws to a close, the Jazz will face off against the Golden State Warriors, while the Clippers wrap up the season with a home game against the Houston Rockets.