"No drinks for me": Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying sober

Marcus Jordan, the controversy-riddled son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, appears to be thriving in sobriety, based on his recent Instagram posts and stories. This week, he shared clips of himself enjoying time alone and with a new Instagram model in Miami.Marcus posted a photo of the model, username nur.sefaxo on Instagram, lounging at the beach in a two-piece swimsuit. The model, in turn, shared a photo with Marcus on Monday during what seemed to be her birthday celebration.Over the years, Marcus has been linked to multiple personalities, both well-known and lesser-known, most notably Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, with whom he was once engaged.This new model is the latest in that line, with Marcus leaving comments on her Instagram posts as far back as mid-September. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn other posts, Marcus shared clips of himself partying but emphasized that he wasn’t drinking.Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying soberThe former UCF basketball player, who faced charges of ketamine possession and DUI back in February, is currently committed to his sobriety journey.Marcus Jordan reconnects with Michael Jordan after deaths of 2 legendsIn July, Marcus Jordan revealed in a social media post that the deaths of Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne pushed him to reconnect with his family — including his father, Michael Jordan.Through a series of Instagram stories, he explained that hearing about the two icons’ deaths reminded him of the importance of cherishing loved ones.&quot;Went thru it yesterday, realizing that 2 icons of my childhood passed this week,&quot; he wrote (per TMZ Sports). &quot;Reached out to both my parents &amp; my siblings cuz life is short and it’s important to spend time with the people you love.”Marcus also criticized how social media pressures people into conforming instead of embracing individuality.&quot;Caught a SERIOUS case of ‘fck it’s’ &amp; almost had a drink… It was disheartening realizing how the ‘fun’ has been stripped from social media. It used to be ‘OK’ to be weird and have opinions on social media, to learn from mistakes publicly. Now it’s been so normalized to ‘fit’ a certain mold or into society.&quot;And people wonder why MFs keep their thoughts to themselves these days… It shouldn’t have to be that way. And luckily for me, I have plenty of friends and family who raised me right &amp; love me But my heart breaks for people that aren’t fortunate.&quot;Marcus is one of five children of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, alongside siblings Jeffrey, Victoria and Ysabel.