  "No drinks for me": Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying sober

"No drinks for me": Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying sober

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 02, 2025 05:26 GMT
Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying sober (Photos from @nur.sefaxo, @heirmj523/ IG)
Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying sober (Photos from @nur.sefaxo, @heirmj523/ IG)

Marcus Jordan, the controversy-riddled son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, appears to be thriving in sobriety, based on his recent Instagram posts and stories. This week, he shared clips of himself enjoying time alone and with a new Instagram model in Miami.

Marcus posted a photo of the model, username nur.sefaxo on Instagram, lounging at the beach in a two-piece swimsuit. The model, in turn, shared a photo with Marcus on Monday during what seemed to be her birthday celebration.

Over the years, Marcus has been linked to multiple personalities, both well-known and lesser-known, most notably Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, with whom he was once engaged.

This new model is the latest in that line, with Marcus leaving comments on her Instagram posts as far back as mid-September.

In other posts, Marcus shared clips of himself partying but emphasized that he wasn’t drinking.

Michael Jordan&rsquo;s son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying sober
Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan enjoys downtime with new IG model while staying sober

The former UCF basketball player, who faced charges of ketamine possession and DUI back in February, is currently committed to his sobriety journey.

Marcus Jordan reconnects with Michael Jordan after deaths of 2 legends

In July, Marcus Jordan revealed in a social media post that the deaths of Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne pushed him to reconnect with his family — including his father, Michael Jordan.

Through a series of Instagram stories, he explained that hearing about the two icons’ deaths reminded him of the importance of cherishing loved ones.

"Went thru it yesterday, realizing that 2 icons of my childhood passed this week," he wrote (per TMZ Sports). "Reached out to both my parents & my siblings cuz life is short and it’s important to spend time with the people you love.”

Marcus also criticized how social media pressures people into conforming instead of embracing individuality.

"Caught a SERIOUS case of ‘fck it’s’ & almost had a drink… It was disheartening realizing how the ‘fun’ has been stripped from social media. It used to be ‘OK’ to be weird and have opinions on social media, to learn from mistakes publicly. Now it’s been so normalized to ‘fit’ a certain mold or into society.
"And people wonder why MFs keep their thoughts to themselves these days… It shouldn’t have to be that way. And luckily for me, I have plenty of friends and family who raised me right & love me But my heart breaks for people that aren’t fortunate."

Marcus is one of five children of Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy, alongside siblings Jeffrey, Victoria and Ysabel.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

