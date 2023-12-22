"No excuse for that": D'Angelo Russell vows improvement with 'I’ve just gotta be better' mentality

D'Angelo Russell's postgame interview after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves reflected his determination to improve. Russell acknowledged his shooting slump, expressing an "I've gotta be better" mentality. He addressed his inefficiency, emphasizing the need for improvement in his shooting performance, which has been a concern for the Lakers.

Russell's shooting struggles, including his playoff shooting history, have been discussed, with his shooting percentage being a key focus. Despite the Lakers' 1-5 record since the In-season Tournament win and back-to-back losses, Russell remains committed to returning to winning ways and contributing to the team's success.

In the postgame interview, Russell said:

"Man, I just gotta be better, obviously. Just finding a way to be better, no excuse for that."

D'Angelo Russell averages 15.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. His field goal percentage is 46.7%. Russell signed a two-year, $36 million contract with the Lakers in the offseason.

LA Lakers' season so far and their championship aspirations

The LA Lakers' season has been a mixed bag so far. They have a 15-14 record; LeBron James has been leading the team with an average of 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Anthony Davis has also been a critical player, averaging 23.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

However, the Lakers have struggled with injuries to Gabe Vincent, Jared, and Anthony, leading to a 1-5 record and back-to-back losses.

The Lakers' championship aspirations remain high, with the team aiming to make a deep playoff run. To achieve this, they need to improve their performance and return to winning ways. D'Angelo Russell, who averages 15.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, can play a crucial role in helping the Lakers get back on track.

The Lakers' recent losses have highlighted areas for improvement, including their defense and shooting efficiency. The team needs to work on their consistency and avoid costly turnovers. Despite the challenges, the Lakers remain focused on regaining their winning form and making a deep playoff run.

In the loss to the Timberwolves, the Lakers' bench players, such as Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell stepped up, with Reaves scoring 20, Hachimura scoring 18 and Russell scoring 17. With consistent bench performance, the Lakers may rack up consecutive wins along with LeBron and Davis's stellar play.