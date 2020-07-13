No fashion statements at Disney World as NBA superstars are required to wear their uniform to the arena

The NBA has already seen a large number of changes this season owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is till raging in majority of the American states. Keeping the safety of the players and team staffs in mind, the NBA had decided to resume the suspended season without the fans in a bubble at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

To add to the list of umpteen changes brought this season, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has instructed the players to be in their uniforms and warm-up gear as and when they arrive for the game.

This new protocol is a significant change, not just for the players but also for the fans as they are used to seeing their favourite players flaunt their fashion quotient upon their entry into the arena.

According to ESPN, the players would arrive at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and the primary game court at HP Field House where the photographers would be waiting for them. The players would then proceed for their pre-game workouts, stretches and shooting. Previously, the photographers could enter the team hotels as a part of pre-game clicks but that has been gotten rid of, keeping the social distancing policy in mind.

ESPN reports that the decision to scrap the style statement through the tunnel walk may have been taken keeping in mind the sanitization measures and social distancing protocols. The locker rooms at the game sites are reported to lack showers which the NBA believes could aggravate the possibilities of players changing in close quarters both pre- as well as post-match. Arrangements have been made in such a way that the players depart the arena within 40 minutes after the final buzzer and return to their hotels quickly.

A decline of NBA's growing marketing portfolios

Many players in the NBA have been able to make a mark among basketball fans on the basis of their style by virtue of their tunnel look. PJ Tucker, Kyle Kuzma, Russell Westbrook are some of the players to name a few.

When asked about his reaction to the decision, Houston Rockets’ Power forward PJ Tucker laughed and called it "crazy"! With flashy clothes, rare sneakers, jewelry and other accessories, PJ Tucker had made a mark on his fans both on as well as off the court. For Tucker, the outfit was more like a "mindset". He acknowledged that it helped him find his "focus".

Phoenix Suns' Kelly Paul Oubre Jr. and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are some rising players who may be affected by this decision taken by the NBA.

Now, the onus of penetrating the fashion statement is on the mask a player chooses to wear. The NBA has informed its players that they can wear the league-provided masks, the masks issued by their team or one of their own choice.

From a whole different perspective, it is safe to say that this new decision by the NBA can save the players the time of selecting the outfit. Without getting distracted about other things off-court, the NBA players would now get to spend more time to themselves before the match. The season may be resuming after a hiatus of 20 weeks, but the goal is common for one and all. This extraordinary season will reach its crunch part in a blink of an eye and before we know it, the players would be fighting it out in the playoffs. After all, every cloud has a silver lining. The "focus" bestowed may well be the silver lining in this case

