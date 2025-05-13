No Kevin Durant, but Giannis Antetokounmpo could tempt Nico Harrison in Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, claims NFL legend

In a shocking turn of events, Cooper Flagg likely finds himself on his way to Dallas following Monday's draft lottery. Given the Mavericks' current situation, one NFL legend tossed out the idea of them trading the pick to bring in another superstar.

After months of being bashed by fans and analysts for trading Luka Doncic, the Mavericks got lucky in historic fashion. Entering the night with just a 1.8% chance at the top pick, they jumped 10 spots to the top pick. They are now primed to add a highly-touted prospect to their roster in the form of Flagg.

On Monday night, Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco and Joe Johnson discussed the Mavericks' massive leap on the Nightcap podcast. As expected, the question was tossed out on whether Dallas should draft Cooper Flagg or trade the pick for a ready-made star. Sharpe is open to the Mavs going this route, but only if it's for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Giannis," Sharpe said. "No no no not KD, Giannis." (51:15)

Amid recent developments, the Milwaukee Bucks star might be one of the most talked about players this offseason. In light of another first-round exit this season, reports surfaced Monday that Giannis is open to the idea of playing elsewhere if the fit is better.

Former Mavericks All-Star speaks on winning lottery and potentially drafting Cooper Flagg

For the draft lottery, each team picks one representative to be on stage as the results are announced. It could be anyone from a current star like Zion Williamson for the New Orleans Pelicans, or an NBA legend like Hakeem Olajuwon for the Houston Rockets. As for the Mavericks, they went the former player route and chose Rolando Blackman as the franchise's representative.

Blackman, a multi-time All-Star for the Mavs in the 1980s, found himself in the spotlight on Monday night. Shortly after it was revealed Dallas would be picking first, he conducted a brief interview on stage. Seeing that he is widely agreed to be the top pick, Blackman was asked to give his thoughts on Cooper Flagg.

"The main factor is that he can hoop," Blackman said. "He can play. The important factor is that there are a lot of great players in that draft class. The important thing is we'll see how the guys get together and be able to make our team better."

Coming off a dominant season at Duke, Cooper Flagg finds himself in an interesting situation for a top pick. Instead of going to a rebuilding franchise, he's on track to join a team that isn't far removed from a finals appearance. Alongside guys like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving, he'll be tasked with helping the Mavericks contend on day one.

