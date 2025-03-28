"No light skin games over here" - Chicago native Derrick Rose reacts to throwing first pitch at White Sox vs Angels game

Former NBA player Derrick Rose threw the opening day ceremonial first pitch for the Chicago White Sox against the LA Angels. The former Chicago Bulls star attended the opening day with his wife and two children.

After his special day at the Guaranteed Rate Field, the Rose took to his social media to react to him throwing the first pitch for his home team. In one of his Instagram story posts, he posted a picture with his youngest son, London Marley, both wearing the Sox jersey.

"I promise you I got you shorty," he wrote in the caption.

"No light skin game over here."

[Credit: IG/@drose]

In his previous post, the Bulls legend posted a family picture with his wife Alaina Anderson and their two children. The family was dressed in the Chicago White Sox jersey for the occasion.

[Credit: IG/@drose]

This is not the first time that Derrick Rose has thrown the first pitch for an MLB team. In 2016, he threw the first pitch for his other MLB home team Chicago Cubs, at Wrigley Field. He had attended the ceremony with his son PJ Rose.

Derrick Rose grabs the opportunity at first pitch at White Sox vs Angels to announce his new business venture

It seems like Derrick Rose wants to embrace a different role after he retires from the NBA. The former NBA superstar is eying a "businessman" role with his new business venture. Derrick Rose is planning to start a flower shop business.

After throwing the pitch for the Sox, Rose revealed just a bit about his flower shop. He also used the perfect occasion to promote his upcoming business venture.

"It started with us," Rose said. "We’re doing something as people are all leaving, priming people as far as the flower shop we are opening soon. We wanted to conflate this with the flower shop, so when people leave here, they will be getting roses to tell people the flower shop is coming soon."

The former NBA MVP also promoted his upcoming flower shop on his IG story.

"Sub Rosa... Yea this is confidential," he wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@drose]

While Rose revealed his future plan, he didn't reveal much about his business plan and didn't want to make a big jump just in anticipation. The former MVP said that although his flower business idea isn't brand new, he has his twist to it.

Last month, the Chicago Bulls honored Derrick Rose at halftime with a "Derrick Rose Night" in the game against the New York Knicks. The team will also officially retire his #1 jersey next season.

