"No need to lose weight": Fans show concern for Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union after spotting her extreme weight loss 

Dwyane Wade's wife Gabrielle Union was the cynosure of all eyes on social media as fans expressed their concern for her extreme weight loss. The 51-year-old flaunted her lean frame on Instagram while sharing her tribute to Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem during his jersey retirement ceremony. The actress shared a series of pictures and clips on Instagram — some of them showcasing her weight loss. Fans responded to the post with their two cents, and one of them believed there was no reason for Union to shed the pounds.

A fan called her beautiful and added that she was already slim and that there was no further need to lose weight.

One of the fans felt there was no need for Gabrielle Union to lose weight

This was followed by a few more responses:

Some fans hoped Gabrielle Union had no issues with her health

Russell Westbrook's wife Nina was one of the fans who loved her new look amid fans' concerns.

Russell Westbrook's wife Nina had a simple response to Union's IG album

Union was one of the big names in attendance as the Heat retired Haslem's No. 40 jersey. She shared clips of the veteran and Wade embracing in a wholesome hug and a video of the jerseys going up to the rafters. As for the new look, there's no reason as to why she's lost weight, and maybe the actress will share the reason in due time.

Gabrielle Union had a wholesome message for Dwyane Wade on his 42nd birthday

Gabrielle Union had a heartfelt message for her husband Dwyane Wade, who turned 42 on January 17. Taking to Instagram, she shared a sweet birthday note.

"We’re so blessed to spend year after year with you @dwdwyanewade," Union wrote in her caption.

The post saw her share clips of the Hall of Famer blowing his birthday candles and dancing with Kaaviya, their youngest daughter. The five-year-old also sang him "Happy Birthday" after which he was seen giving her a kiss as the whole party cheered and applauded.

The family kept their fashion cute and coordinated, with Wade and his wife sporting matching tan coats. Kaavia wore a simple sweater with a star pattern. Others in attendance were Wade's son Zaire, 21, and the former Heat star's sister, Tragil Wade.

Close Miami Heat teammate Rick Ross and former Heat Haslem were also there to celebrate. Wade also shared a cute picture of himself with Kaavia and Gabrielle Union on his Instagram story soon after.

