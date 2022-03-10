"No offense to them over there, but they're the lights" - Reggie Jackson claims the LA Clippers are the heart and soul of LA instead of the Lakers

Reggie Jackson has stated that the LA Clippers are the heart of the city of Los Angeles and not the Lakers.

The 31-year-old was ecstatic after yet another fantastic comeback win over the Washington Wizards. He took a moment to thank the Clippers fans for all the support they have shown him in his stint with the team. In the absence of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Jackson has been the main player on the team.

His efforts have been terrific and the fans of the LA Clippers seem to love him. The 31-year-old has always been very vocal about all the support he has received from the organization. In his post-game interview after the win against the Wizards, Jackson drew comparisons between the Clippers and their inter-city rivals, the LA Lakers. Speaking about it, he said:

"Clippers Nation the heart, it truly LA. No offense to them over there, but they're the lights. They're the bright lights, they're Hollywood. They're the show, that's what people have called them for so long."

"But I feel like we're definitely the heart of the city or that's something that we want to embody, we definitely want to show that we are here for the people"

Jackson put on a show for the team when they faced the LA Lakers last week. He was all pumped and kept making buckets as the crowd cheered him on. The 31-year-old scored 36 points to help the LA Clippers complete a regular-season series sweep over the Lakers.

He is definitely at his best when the team faces the purple and gold. The Purple and Gold have 17 championships to show and will remain the best team in the city. But with the mentality players like Reggie Jackson are bringing in, the LA Clippers definitely have a bright future and are shaping up to be one of the best teams in the NBA.

Ty Lue shares his take on Reggie Jackson's comments about the LA Clippers being the heart of the city

Ty Lue played for the LA Lakers during his days as an NBA player. He won two championships with the organization and knows exactly what it is to be a Laker. The LA Clippers coach did not agree with Reggie Jackson's comments and gave his opinion on the same. He said:

" I don't know about that, I dont give into that, I'm sorry, Reggie can say what he wants, they have won, what 17 championships? That speaks for itself, but I like what we're building here, I like the culture we're building here, I like the direction we're going as an organization."

Ty Lue has been brilliant as the head coach of the LA Clippers. He led the team to their first-ever Western Conference Finals appearance last season and this year has used his brilliance to help the team make a run to the playoffs without two of their star players.

The Clippers have certainly been the better LA team this season, but with a lot still left to play in the season, they cannot yet losen their guard. With no certainty as to when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will be back, the LA Clippers will just have to continue delivering to the best of their potential and see where their season goes.

