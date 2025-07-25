"No one can dance like Michael Jackson" - De’Aaron Fox crowns Kyrie Irving as NBA’s ultimate ball handler with striking comparison

It is not uncommon for great NBA players like Kyrie Irving to receive praise from his peers. The Irving has received praise from many stars during his career, and De'Aaron Fox is the latest basketball star to do so.On Friday, Fox appeared as a guest on FanDuel's FantaSea event, where he gave his flowers to the Mavericks guard. In his praise, Fox compared Irving to legendary singer, dancer and pop-culture icon Michael Jackson.&quot;People can dance but no one can dance like Michael Jackson,&quot; Fox said. &quot;People can dribble the ball and people got handles, but no one moves like Kyrie Irving.&quot;De'Aaron Fox is a 2023 All-Star who started his career in 2017 with the Sacramento Kings. He is considered among the best guards in the league right now. For him to praise Irving shows the respect the new generation of players has for the future Hall of Famers who have cemented their legacies in the league while still active.Kyrie Irving suffered an ACL tear last season before the playoffs, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. The Mavs failed to book a playoff spot without him.Irving is currently recovering, with his chances of returning next season seemingly low. However, the Mavs have faith in him as they signed him to a three-year $119 million extension on July 8.Kyrie Irving reveals he wanted to become a journalist before he had NBA dreamsKyrie Irving is one of the greatest players who arguably plays the most beautiful basketball on the planet. With the level of skill, talent and expertise he has on the ball and the court, it is hard to imagine the Mavericks guard doing anything else than play basketball.However, during his appearance as a guest on the &quot;Spook Signal&quot; podcast on Wednesday, Irving revealed that he wanted to pursue journalism before he thought of becoming an NBA player.&quot;I wanted to get into broadcast mode, believe it or not, before I wanted to be an NBA player,&quot; Irving said (Timestamp: 21:10). &quot;I was a junior in high school and I wanted to go to Indiana University, where Isiah Thomas went and I wanted to pursue journalism.&quot;&quot;I was so enamored with how the media worked that I enjoyed just the background camera work, the interviews, being goofy with your friends, just filming content.&quot;Kyrie Irving averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assist per game on 47.3 percent shooting last season. He was a crucial asset for the Mavs, especially after Luka Doncic got traded to the Lakers. However, Dallas will have to get used to his absence as he most likely won't lace up his sneakers to play anytime soon.