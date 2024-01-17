"No one saw the 5 days before": Damian Lillard's shooting coach reveals personal ordeal before iconic game-winner

Noted shooting coach Phil Beckner praised Damian Lillard for his preparation leadung up to the game, especially in training. He emphasized this following another epic game-winner from ‘Dame’ in Milwaukee.

The seven-time NBA All-Star saved the Bucks in their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday as he drained the buzzer-beating triple to give his team the 143-142 victory in overtime.

With 5.2 seconds left in overtime and Sacramento ahead, 142-140, Damian Lillard inbounded the ball to Brook Lopez, who immediately gave the ball back to him. He sped to their side of the court and upon crossing the halfcourt he pulled up for the game-winner over De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis and connected.

He went on to celebrate the game-winner with his teammates with his signature “Dame Time” celebration.

In a recent video post on X (formerly Twitter), Beckner talked about what went behind in the days leading to Lillard’s game-winner against the Kings. He said it all boiled down to the Bucks star’s commitment to being on top of his game through training, this even amid personal stuff he had to attend to.

The shooting coach captioned his post with:

“Your commitment level can be your ultimate separator! ‘Everyone sees the game winner, no one saw the five days before.’ @Dame_Lillard = The Example”

Damian Lillard's game-winner helps Bucks to third straight win

Damian Lillard’s heroics against the Sacramento Kings were made even bigger as it sent the Milwaukee Bucks to their third straight victory after going 1-4 in their previous five games to maintain their push in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

The triple that ‘Dame’ had that gave the Bucks the 143-142 OT victory over the Kings was his first game-winning buzzer-beater since joining the team in the offseason.

Following the victory, Lillard shared what went down as he made the play and the significance of such victories for them as a team.

The 33-year-old former Weber State standout said:

“Two guys ran to Giannis and as soon as I looked up Brook was already running toward me and I knew that was what the play was going to get to eventually. I just changed direction and got into space where I could get a good look at the rim. It was a pretty comfortable shot."

He added:

“These are the kinds of game that you don’t want to let them slip. It’s a quality win against a good team.”

The Bucks are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 28-12 record.

Damian Lillard, who is playing in his first year in Milwaukee after spending 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, has been going 25.2 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and a steal in 35.4 minutes.

The Bucks next play on Wednesday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

