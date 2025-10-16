  • home icon
  • "No panicking to replace Fred VanVleet": Tari Eason’s mom delivers rallying cry amid Rockets’ point guard concerns

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 14:26 GMT
The Houston Rockets will enter the 2025-2026 NBA regular season without their starting point guard as Fred VanVleet tore his ACL during a workout in the Bahamas. As the team braces for a tough season, Tari Eason's mother Teroya offered a rallying cry for the Rockets.

Teroya said on X that the team does not need to panic in replacing VanVleet as the Rockets remained a loaded team full of ball handlers, who can fill the holes left by the former NBA champion guard.

"Coach is fearless. Everybody gone have to get better handles. The Rockets are dogs. No panicking to replace Fred," she wrote. "We may get stripped. Hold onto it too long. May make mistakes, but everything is about repetition. Getting reps. Practice makes perfect. Don’t believe me??"
Teroya has been a constant Rockets supporter since the team drafted his son Tari Eason in 2022.

Teroya also suggested that the team should rely on center Alperen Sengun to be their point guard for the upcoming season after showing his skills as a facilitator.

"Fuck it Alpi the point guard. Everybody else a wing. Fuck a 5😂," she wrote.
Aside from Sengun, the Rockets still have a strong core heading to the regular season, bannered by Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Amen Thompson.

During their preseason games, the team has fielded Thompson as their starting point guard, while second-year player Reed Sheppard plays as his backup.

The Rockets finished as the second seed in the regular season last year, before losing in the first round against the Golden State Warriors.

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka leans on everyone as they deal VanVleet's injury

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka believed finding solutions to their point guard problem would be done by committee, as he leans on everyone to step up for the upcoming season.

According to Udoka, the Rockets have enough versatility to deal with the injury of VanVleet.

"I think it'll be a committee," he said. "I think we have a lot of versatility and different ways we can go. Some of that will play out in training camp... Amen, Reed, those guys were going to play a lot more, initiate a lot more, handle the ball a lot more anyway. That'll get expedited a bit."

The Rockets are currently undefeated in the preseason. They will open their regular season campaign against the OKC Thunder on Oct. 21.

