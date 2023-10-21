"No real way to describe it": Erik Spoelstra did not believe in Victor Wembanyama's skillset until he saw him play live

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra knew what to expect from Victor Wembanyama when they faced the San Antonio Spurs in the preseason. However, Spoelstra was still in awe of Wembanyama, who put on a show against the Heat and put the entire league on notice.

In an interview with Tim Reynolds and Raul Dominguez of the Associated Press, Spoelstra described what it was like to see Wembanyama play live. The two-time NBA champion coach was still starstruck despite coaching legends such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

"We've seen the footage, we've read about him, we've heard what everybody said about him," Spoelstra said. "But until you actually see it, live, in person, there's no real way to describe it."

Victor Wembanyama looked fantastic in the San Antonio Spurs' 120-104 preseason win over the Miami Heat. Wembanyama finished with 23 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He went 10-for-15 from the field, but he also had several highlight plays.

Wembanyama brought the ball at times like a point guard. He played a two-man game with Tre Jones, who threw an alley-oop to the French prospect for the monster slam. It was a freaky play because Wembanyama was still near the 3-point line when Jones lobbed the ball.

The 19-year-old star also posterized Thomas Bryant, who had no chance to block the shot. It received some oohs and aahs from the crowd and the video of the slam went viral on social media.

It seems like the hype surrounding Wembanyama will continue into the new season. He has all the potential to become the greatest player the sport has ever seen. He just needs to stay healthy and adjust his game, as well as his body, to the physicality and speed.

Victor Wembanyama continues to dazzle in the preseason

Victor Wembanyama has been impressive throughout the preseason. He's been debunking all the questions about his game already and looked primed to take over the league. He continued to dazzle in the San Antonio Spurs preseason game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Wembanyama made several dazzling plays against the Rockets, including stealing the ball in the fastbreak then nutmegging Reggie Bullock in transition. It was a crazy move considering Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-4 and brings the ball like a point guard.

The French prospect also made a ridiculous no-look pass under the basket, as well as a chase-down block. He has the potential to be great on both ends of the floor, which is a scary situation for the league.

