"No Sonics for another 20 years" - NBA fans stunned over Adam Silver's shocking European expansion plans before 2027 season

Commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA will start another league expansion soon. However, it won't be in another city in the country. Instead, the league will expand overseas to start NBA Europe in 2027. The association's desire to start something in the European area has been in the works for some time.FIBA Europe president Jorge Garbajosa said during his press conference that tip-off for the league could start in 2027.“How and when? Let’s see. Some prospects talked about 2027. I think it’s a good year. But obviously NBA is working on it. We are their partners, we want to be their partners, we want to be together with them,” Garbajosa said.A statement regarding the start of the GBB League hinted that NBA Europe could start in 2027. They also mentioned London and Manchester as the two cities that will host teams.“GBB League Ltd. (GBBL) will launch the first season of its new British basketball league in September 2027, coinciding with the anticipated first season of NBA Europe... Two NBA Europe teams – based in London and Manchester – are expected to compete in GBBL’s new league.”After learning about this, fans revealed their thoughts on the news.&quot;So no Sonics for another 20 years. Got it,&quot; a fan said.ben terry burner account @CH0BESLINK@LegionHoops @Eurohoopsnet So no Sonics for another 20 years. Got it.&quot;We don’t want this keep European basketball how it is,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;UK don't know how to play basketball,&quot; one fan said.Other fans loved the moves that Adam Silver has made regarding league expansion.&quot;Huge if true 👀🏀 An NBA Europe league with London and Manchester teams would be a game changer! 🔥&quot; someone commented.Prince Naveen @ursteulyNaveenLINK@LegionHoops @Eurohoopsnet Huge if true 👀🏀 An NBA Europe league with London and Manchester teams would be a game changer! 🔥&quot;Best move the NBA has made in years,&quot; a comment read.&quot;soccer atmosphere in an nba game? we need that,&quot; a fan commented.Adam Silver is eager to start NBA Europe soonSince taking over as NBA commissioner, Adam Silver has made drastic moves regarding league expansion. One of his first major moves was the Basketball Africa League. It started in 2021 and now has 12 participating teams.This time, Silver wants to take it a step further by having a basketball league in Europe. According to sources, there's a strong chance NBA Europe will start in 2027 or 2028. Although no timeline has been announced yet.Adam Silver commented that a 2027 start to the season in Europe could be &quot;ambitious.&quot; However, it's still possible for it to happen, according to Silver.