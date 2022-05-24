"No way in God's green earth, you're gonna be the best player in the NBA in two months.... Larry Bird also was 23 years old" - Chris Broussard goes after Chet Holmgren for bold statements on his NBA future

Gonzaga Bulldogs freshman Chet Holmgren continues to find his name heating up in the basketball world. As the days continue to tick away until the 2022 NBA Draft, Holmgren has found himself at the center of conversations.

The Orlando Magic were awarded the first overall selection at the NBA's Draft Lottery. Many have begun to speculate if Holmgren could be the first name off the board.

There's no denying that Chet Holmgren will have plenty of skeptics when it comes to his long-term potential.

The talented freshman is listed at seven-foot, 195 pounds, leaving concerns that his thin-frame will struggle to hold up with the physical playing style of the NBA. Although his weight may raise questions, Holmgren was a dominant force throughout the 2021-22 NCAA season.

During a recent interview at the NBA Draft Combine, Holmgren stated that he believed he would be the best player in the NBA once he enters the league.

During an episode of "The Odd Couple" podcast, analyst Chris Broussard commented on Holmgren's remarks. Broussard believes that there's no way the young big man would immediately become the best player in the league.

He stressed that, although Holmgren is extremely talented, people can't compare him to Larry Bird because Holmgren's youth and body aren't in the same conversation. Broussard stated:

"Because there is no way, I don't care how good you are, no way in God's green earth, you're gonna be the best player in the NBA in two months... right and some people have said they like it.

"Ah, you know, Larry Bird said after three practices. He knew he was going to dominate the NBA... and that's a true story. Well, Larry Bird also was 23 years old.

"This kid had an NBA body, this kid is I don't know. Is he 18, 19? ... But he's one year removed from high school and does not have an NBA body."

Chet Holmgren continues to heat up in NBA Draft circles

Gonzaga Bulldogs star Chet Holmgren.

As the days continue to tick away until the 2022 NBA Draft, the noise surrounding Chet Holmgren as the top pick is only going to get louder.

Holmgren has quickly become one of the most polarizing prospects in recent draft history. While Holmgren has the frame and length of a shot-blocking big man, he also has the skills of a guard.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Orlando Magic ‘leaning toward’ selecting Chet Holmgren with No. 1 pick ahnfiredigital.com/nba/orlando-ma… Report: Orlando Magic ‘leaning toward’ selecting Chet Holmgren with No. 1 pick ahnfiredigital.com/nba/orlando-ma…

Holmgren has the talent to take a rebound coast-to-coast, using a variety of handles and counters to attack the defense while also pulling up from well beyond NBA range.

While many will continue to point out his weight, Holmgren has as much upside as any prospect in this class. He could become a dangerous weapon at the next level if everything comes together.

Edited by Adam Dickson