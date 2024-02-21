"No way in hell": Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James should be celebrated instead of silently walking away from the NBA

LeBron James is in his 21st NBA season and has looked to have not missed a step. Be that as it may, the LA Lakers star is aware that his tenure in the league isn't going to last forever. When it came to his inevitable final season, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith spoke on "First Take" and is sure that James won't walk away silently from the NBA.

Not many former basketball players have had the pleasure of a proper send-off or a farewell tour during their final season. However, the NBA Insider believes that LeBron James has done so much in his career and for the game of basketball that he rightfully deserves to be celebrated by everyone in his last season.

"There's no way in hell LeBron James is going to walk away quietly," Smith said. "But let me say this, I also hope he won't. LeBron James is one of the greatest players this world has ever seen. He deserves to be celebrated to the level Michael Jordan was celebrated ... he's on that level."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Throughout his incredible basketball career, James has showcased tremendous and consistent excellence on the court while also making sure that he was a proper role model off the court. With his lasting impact and legacy on the NBA's reputation as a global product, James is continuing to do so at this late stage of his professional career.

Be that as it may, Stephen A. Smith hopes that James' final season won't arrive anytime soon, considering how the NBA won't be the same without him. Similar to the departure of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, there will always be a future generation of stars that steps up to the mantle. However, only a few are capable of reaching the same heights that LeBron James did.

LeBron James wants to retire with the LA Lakers

Following LeBron James' comments on a farewell tour, the 20-time NBA All-Star remains committed to playing with the LA Lakers until he finally decides to hang his jersey up for good, as per NBA on ESPN.

"I am a Laker and I'm happy," James said, "and been very happy being a Laker the last six years. Hopefully, it stays that way. But I don't have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I'll be in. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. It's a great organization and so many greats. But we'll see. I don't know how it's going to end, but it's coming, it's coming for sure."

Playing in a full 82-game season is no easy feat to accomplish. Especially for James who is pushing the boundaries set on a 39-year-old athlete. Still, his love and passion for basketball knows no limits as he continues to defy all expectations set on him.

Retiring with the LA Lakers is a tremendous honor that not many NBA players can say about their careers. To be included in a long list of greats to have played for the franchise is an incredible addition to an already impressive basketball resumé.