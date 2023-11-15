“No way Klay Thompson should’ve been thrown out”: Steve Kerr heated over 5x All-Star’s dismissal

Steve Kerr rushed into the commotion between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves that started with Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels’ altercation. Following a missed jumper by Anthony Edwards, Thompson put his hand on McDaniels who wanted to go for a rebound. The Timberwolves forward didn’t like what Thompson did so he pulled the Warriors guard’s hands. On their way to the other end of the court, the two ended up grabbing and pushing each other which set off the melee.

After the game, Kerr had this to say when asked about Thompson’s ejection (via Kendra Andrews):

"There is no way Klay should have been ejected. That's ridiculous ... as far as the Draymond part, Rudy had his hands on Klay's neck. That's why Draymond went after Rudy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

When the dustup between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels was about to escalate even more, players from both teams tried to separate the two. Rudy Gobert shielded McDaniels and held Thompson who pushed back. Gobert, who towers over Thompson, had his hands around the Warriors guard’s shoulder and neck.

Green ran over to put Gobert in a headlock. The Warriors forward dragged the Frenchman to Golden State’s side of the bench with Steve Kerr and the entire staff pleading with their player to let go of the Timberwolves center.

Draymond Green going after Rudy Gobert, according to Kerr, could turn out to be the understatement of the year. Gobert’s eyes were wide as he desperately tried to breathe while Green dragged him via a headlock. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, who were behind “Dray” couldn’t do anything to stop the stranglehold.

Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr will undoubtedly take his players’ side. Basketball fans on Twitter/X, however, will not give him a pass for his comments:

“Kerr got eyes?”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Steve Kerr’s team nearly won the game without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry

Steph Curry didn’t play in the NBA In-Season Tournament between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors. Curry is dealing with right knee soreness. Steve Kerr revealed after the said game that MRI results were good and that the superstar won’t be out for long.

Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, meanwhile, were ejected two minutes into the game. Without the Warriors’ iconic Big 3, Kerr’s new acquisitions took over.

Chris Paul had 15 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. His leadership, without the legendary trio, was crucial in the game. Dario Saric, who was signed in the offseason as a free agent, played his best game as a member of the Warriors. He had 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The star of the night, however, was rookie Brandin Podziemski who delivered a team-high 23 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and one steal. The former Santa Clara standout hit crucial shots late in the game that gave the Dubs a chance to win the game.

Expand Tweet

Podziemski played a team-high 39 minutes and ended with a +11 net rating, which is the best among Steve Kerr’s players. Without three of their best players for practically the entire game, the Golden State Warriors almost pulled off a big win.