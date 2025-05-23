"No wonder Luka Doncic doesn’t have an MVP" - NBA fans stunned over striking similarity between last 9 Most Valuable Players

Over the last nine seasons, six different players have won the NBA's MVP Award. Among these six athletes, one similarity has been noticed by some eagle-eyed observers. None of them reportedly had any tattoos at the time they won the award.

The six players are Russell Westbrook (2017), James Harden (2018), Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019 & '20), Nikola Jokic (2021, '22 & '24), Joel Embiid (2023) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2025).

This interesting similarity between these players has got fans joking that Luka Doncic might never win the award because he is inked.

"No wonder Luka Doncic doesn’t have an MVP," one person tweeted.

"Luka better get a tattoo removal," another fan tweeted.

"That’s actually kinda crazy. Guess Luka isn’t getting one," one person said.

Some speculated who will win the next MVP award based on this stat.

"Jalen Brunson MVP next season confirmed," one fan said.

"Cade (Cunningham) next up," another commented.

"Looks like this man is winning it next year then," one fan tweeted along with a GIF of Anthony Edwards.

Russell Westbrook does have a tattoo, but he got it in 2020, several years after he had already won the NBA's MVP award. He has matching tatoos with his wife Nina, which feature the names of their children.

The last NBA MVP winner who has tattoos was Steph Curry

The last time a player with tattoos won the award was in 2015 and 2016. In both of those years, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry won the award back-to-back.

In 2015, when he first won the award, he led Golden State to a league-best 67-15 record. He averaged 23.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.0 steals. He also led the league in free-throw percentage with 91.4%. That year, the Warriors reached and won their first NBA Finals since 1975.

The following season, Curry upped his production. He led the league in scoring and steals with 30.1 ppg and 2.1 spg. He also led the league in free-throw conversions with 90.8%. Additionally, he put up 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He led the Warriors to a 73-9 record, which is the best record in league history.

His performance led to an unprecedented occurrence as he ended up being voted as the MVP unanimously. However, the Warriors would fail to capture the championship as they blew a 3-1 series lead in the Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

