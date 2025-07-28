"No wonder he trying to fight the Jokic brothers" - NBA fans react to Marcus Morris' shocking arrest linked to fraud accusations

Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Marcus Morris was arrested on Sunday. TMZ reported that Morris was in Florida and is being charged with fraud. Per reports, he issued a check linked to a bank account that had insufficient funds, leading to Morris' sudden arrest. At the time of this writing, there's no information regarding who he issued the check to and what it was for.Fans on social media couldn't help but share their thoughts on the former Cavs player's actions. Some are in disbelief, considering how NBA players make loads of money these days. Meanwhile, others are roasting him and are making fun of the situation.&quot;@DNVR_Nuggets no wonder he trying to fight the Jokic brothers 😂 needs a good check!!&quot;&quot;Making over 100M in his career and doing fraud is crazy&quot;Here are other fan reactions on X:&quot;How you made millions but writing fraudulent checks lmao,&quot; one wrote.&quot;I don’t understand- people write bad checks all the time. How large was this check,&quot; one questioned.&quot;Hold tf up! How u a millionaire get caught writing a bad check bruh? Stop it,&quot; another questioned.&quot;He’ll be on First Take on the morning,&quot; one said.Marcus Morris expressed interest in fighting Jokic brothersPrior to his arrest on Sunday, Marcus Morris appeared on Shaquille O'Neal's podcast last Thursday. Marcus and his brother, Markieff, expressed their interest in facing the Jokic brothers in a boxing match. The beef among the brothers stems from 2021 when Markieff and Nikola shoved each other in a game.Marcus was supportive of his brother and agreed to join him in a boxing match to settle the beef with the Jokic brothers. Markieff confidently believes he and Marcus would get the better of them in the ring if a match ever took place.“The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too. I'm 6'10 270 (pounds). It ain't like I'm a small guy,&quot; Markieff said. He also said on the podcast that the hit on him in 2021 was &quot;a cheap shot... He hit me from behind. I think it's a cheap shot.&quot;However, now that Marcus Morris is in custody in Florida, he'll need to be on his best behavior for the time being.