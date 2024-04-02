"Nobody is afraid of him" - Skip Bayless adds Rudy Gobert to his list of 'fake tough guys' in NBA

The Timberwolves lost to the Chicago Bulls 109-101 on Sunday night. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was not pleased with how Alex Caruso performed his defensive box-out on him. He argued that it was a "dirty play" to box him out while aiming for his knees. He urged the league for some accountability, or he'd take action.

Gobert is recognized as one of the premier defenders in the NBA for his length and versatility to guard multiple positions on the court. Yet, Bayless doesn't feel Gobert is a man of action regarding matters such as this one.

NBA Analyst Skip Bayless reacted to what Gobert said in a live segment of FS1's "Undisputed."

"He [Rudy Gobert] is the classic fake tough guy to me," Bayless said. "... He plays a strong brand of basketball but when it's time to push and shove and hold your ground, he does not do that. And nobody is afraid of him."

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce also followed up Bayless' comments. He highlighted how American NBA players view European players as skilled individuals when it comes to basketball but lack that tough edge on the court.

Rudy Gobert's 2023-24 campaign for his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award

Playing in his 11th NBA season, Rudy Gobert has shown why he is one of the best defenders in the league. With over three NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards, Gobert looks good to secure his fourth one.

With the NBA playoffs just a few weeks away, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the number-one ranked defense (108.2) in the league. Leading the team at that end of the court is Gobert, who has a 104.4 defensive rating.

Despite his effectiveness at providing rim protection, Gobert has experienced problems when guarding players in space.

However, this isn't the case anymore as the seven-foot-one big man has taken the next step to work on this. Switching a guard on him doesn't bother him as his lateral movements and discipline to guard in space have tremendously improved.

Sportsbook Review's Rob Paul reports Gobert has the best odds to win the award, with -1200 odds from DraftKings and FanDuel placed on him.