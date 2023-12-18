"Nobody can take it from you": Giannis Antetokounmpo cements legacy eclipsing all Bucks records

Giannis Antetokounmpo added another franchise record to his name during the Milwaukee Bucks' 128-119 win over the Houston Rockets at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday. He surpassed former Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most rebounds in team history.

The former MVP grabbed his 7,162nd rebound and finished the evening with 26 points and 17 boards as the Bucks snapped the Rockets' impressive five-game winning streak.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, he was asked what it meant to break Kareem's record, and Antetokounmpo kept his response simple.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s a big honor. Nobody can ever take it from you.”

His historic night also meant that the 'Greek Freak' now owns almost every major franchise record. In addition, he also joined Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kevin Garnett as the only players to lead a team in points, rebounds, and assists.

According to ESPN, he also owns Milwaukee's record in blocks, triple-doubles, games, minutes, field goals made, and free throws made. The only record he's yet to surpass is the three-pointers made, but given his abilities, it won't be a surprise if he closes out that record as well in the days to come.

On the game front, Damian Lillard had 39 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists. Khris Middleton chipped in with 20 points and 3 rebounds, while Brook Lopez had 18 points and 6 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets his sights on the future

Giannis Antetokounmpo's dominance has been the reason behind the Bucks' consistency and healthy record in the East this season. While the team is still working on being a better defensive unit, the 7x All-Star has been a force alongside Damian Lillard. And he now has his sights set on the future.

"Great feeling. Hopefully, if I keep working hard there's more to come. I have goals, and aspirations that I want to accomplish and I want to keep playing the game at a high level. I want to keep taking care of my body and I know by doing that sometimes you break records. But at the end of the day I am blessed beyond to be the all-time leader in rebounds, but I got to keep on moving and keep on going forward.

[Starts 0:50 onwards]

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season, averaging 31.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. His last five matchups saw him average 38.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.