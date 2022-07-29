“Nobody has more championships than him of the GOAT candidates” - Nick Wright says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a better basketball life than Michael Jordan, adds MJ arguably had the best peak

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is among the greatest NBA players of all time, and Nick Wright believes he has a case to be the GOAT.

When listing the greatest NBA players of all, three names are listed as contenders. Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James all have cases to be the greatest of all time.

During a recent segment on the Dan Patrick Show, Wright spoke about how he favors the other LA Lakers legend in the argument.

Nick Wright pointed out that Abdul-Jabbar may have the best resume of the top three.

"Nobody has more championships than him of the GOAT candidates. He has scored the most points, goals, or runs, whatever the sport is, of all the candidates. In fact, of everyone in history, and has the most league MVPs of everyone in history. It would not be controversial to say he should be in the discussion."

LeBron James will likely break Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record, but it will be difficult to break his MVP record. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has two more MVPs than James and one more than Jordan.

Given Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's place in the history of the NBA, Wright believes the LA Lakers legend should be in the conversation. Taking it one step further, Nick Wright feels that Abdul-Jabbar's career is better than Michael Jordan's.

Nick Wright believes that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's "basketball life" is better than Michael Jordan's

Wright has Kareem's entire career over Jordan's entire career.

Nick Wright pointed out that Michael Jordan's peak may have been the best, but his entire career falls short of the one played by Abdul-Jabbar.

"Jordan's pinnacle, his peak, one could argue was higher than anybody else's. However the second place on that list might be Shaquille O'Neal, so why is Shaquille O'Neal not in the top five, top six, top seven? He didn't do it long enough. Kareem has more seasons where he was a top five MVP vote-getter than Michael Jordan has seasons."

As part of his argument over why Abdul-Jabbar should be ahead of Michael Jordan, Nick Wright looked to their amateur records too.

"Michael Jordan was a very good college player, good enough that people said I'd rather have Sam Bowie. In high school, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went 79-2, and I'm told Michael Jordan got cut from his team. Now I'm sure it was a very good team he got cut from, but Kareem wasn't getting cut. I just think Kareem has the better basketball life than Michael Jordan."

While Jordan's pre-NBA career was somewhat successful, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's early career was on a different level.

Super 70s Sports @Super70sSports Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s varsity record at UCLA:



Years played: 3



National Championships: 3



Losses: 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s varsity record at UCLA:Years played: 3National Championships: 3Losses: 2 https://t.co/0m3NZZNzmJ

Abdul-Jabbar led one of the most dominant teams in college basketball history before his run of NBA dominance. Whether or not that is enough to make him the GOAT is something that fans can continue to debate.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Kareem Abdul-Jabbar be in the top-two greatest players of all-time? Yes No 0 votes so far