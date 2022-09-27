"Nobody died ... It's just something unfortunate has happened to him" - Former Defensive Player of the Year winner reacts to Boston Celtics suspending Ime Udoka

It's been a rollercoaster ride for the Boston Celtics lately. Coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for violating the organization's policy. Due to his misconduct, the Celtics will be led by interim coach Joe Mazzulla. Despite Ime Udoka's inappropriate actions, one of his players still stand behind him. Celtics guard Marcus Smart is still appreciates everything Udoka has done for the team.

"Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and as a coach. He led us to the Finals. It's just something unfortunate has happened to him," Smart said.

Regardless of Ime Udoka's off-court behavior, he's still a good coach. He took the Boston Celtics to the Finals last season. Many will miss his presence. However, policies surrounding workplace conduct are in place for the safety and well-being of all within the organization. No one is too important to be punished. The Celtics and the NBA have clarified that with recent suspensions.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Marcus Smart

(Via "Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and as a coach. He led us to the Finals. It's just something unfortunate has happened to him."- Marcus Smart(Via @GwashburnGlobe "Nobody died. I still love Ime as a person and as a coach. He led us to the Finals. It's just something unfortunate has happened to him." - Marcus Smart(Via @GwashburnGlobe ) https://t.co/gEEgPU9BRt

Why did Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka, get suspended?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Two

Ime Udoka, the now suspended Boston Celtics coach, is facing severe consequences for his workplace misconduct. He has been having a consensual relationship and affair with a female employee. Udoka has been with actress Nia Long since 2010. The two have a child together.

Udoka will be suspended for the entirety of the 2022–23 season. Udoka's behavior shocked the basketball community.

The Celtics were 51-31 in Udoka's first season as coach. They became Eastern Conference champions by defeating the Miami Heat in seven games. Udoka had previously been an assistant to Steve Nash, Brett Brown and Greg Popovich.

New Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla

Boston Celtics Media Day

The Celtics will now have to adjust to new interim coach Joe Mazzulla. They don't want to lose the momentum they built last season. They reached the Finals, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Unless Boston finds a way to rebuild its chemistry, the team might lose their status as a contender.

However, Joe Mazzulla isn't a new face to the squad. He was an assistant coach for the team last year. Before that, he was an assistant for Brad Stevens for two season. The familiar face could help create continuity for the organization. If Mazzulla can recreate Ime Udoka's coaching style, the Celtics may be in good hands.

This is an opportunity for Joe Mazzulla to prove his worth as an NBA coach. Brad Stevens is confident in his abilities, and Boston fans hope he won't disappoint.

Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman Great stuff from Joe Mazzulla on Brad Stevens' confidence in him and transitioning to be a head coach for the first time... #Celtics Great stuff from Joe Mazzulla on Brad Stevens' confidence in him and transitioning to be a head coach for the first time... #Celtics https://t.co/3pyoHQLkg4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far