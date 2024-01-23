“Nobody knows u bro”: Kevin Durant unleashes fiery tweets on Clippers fan who doubted his GOAT credentials

Over the past few years, Kevin Durant has proven he isn't scared to debate with fans on social media. The former MVP recently went at multiple people who tried to discredit some of his recent comments.

Earlier this week, Durant brought up that he feels he should be in the conversation for greatest player ever. This led to fans chiming in with their thoughts. KD proceeded to clap back at one person who said the star forward doesn't have a seat at the G.O.A.T table.

Fans proceeded to reply to Kevin Durant, stating he can't be in the G.O.A.T conversation because his rings aren't valid. Many attempt to discredit KD because he won champions with the Golden State Warriors, who were already a prime contender when he signed in 2016.

Since leaving the Warriors, Kevin Durant has still be one of the top superstars in the NBA. However, he has not had the same level of playoff success since departing from Golden State in 2019. Now with the Phoenix Suns, the 13-time All-Star is averaging 29.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

What did Kevin Durant say about being in the G.O.A.T conversation?

This whole ordeal began when Kevin Durant simply asked why he isn't considered in the G.O.A.T conversation. In his eyes, he feels he has done just about everything a player can do. With his long list of accolades, KD feels he is at least worth a mention in the discussion.

“Because I went to the Warriors. Why shouldn’t I be in that? That’s the question you should ask. Why not? What haven’t I done?”

There is no denying that Durant is one of the top superstars of his generation. During his 15 years in the NBA, he has racked up more than his fair share of accolades. While his story is still being written, here is a look at Durant's current all-time resumé.

13-time All-Star

10-time All-NBA

Rookie of the Year

One-time MVP

Two-time All-Star Game MVP

Two-time champion

Two-time Finals MVP

Four-time scoring champion

Member of NBA's 75th anniversary team

Some might discredit his rings because of the team he is on, but Durant has by far been one of the top offensive talents the game has ever seen. Since debuting back in 2007, he has never averaged less than 20 points per game in a season. At age 35, KD is having one of his best shooting seaons (53/46/88 splits). Durant is 10th on the all-time scoring list with close to 28,000 points and counting.

While Durant's resumé is impressive, it still falls short compared to some other all-time greats. He is worthy of a mention, but it's hard to put him in the same breath with guys like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and LeBron James.

