"Nobody is punching me in my s**t like that" - Carmelo Anthony breaks down Jordan Poole's subtle beef with Draymond Green

Amid Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole's rekindled beef, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony weighed in. While Anthony considered both players' sides, he broke down how he would have responded in Poole's shoes.

Green and Poole's feud stems from Green punching his then-Warriors teammate during an October 2022 practice. While the four-time All-Star publicly apologized at the time, Poole seemingly still has hard feelings.

Following Washington's 122-114 road loss to Golden State on Saturday, Poole appeared to take an indirect shot at his former teammate.

"I love those guys over there," Poole said before correcting himself. "I love most of those guys over there."

Green promptly expressed remorse again on X/Twitter.

"I really am sorry," Green wrote.

A few days later, Green expanded on his apology on Wednesday's episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis." However, while doing so, the four-time NBA champion questioned the motive behind Poole's comment.

"I responded because it's been three years," Green said (timestamp: 0:22). "Like, let's move on. We've moved on. I really am sorry. That statement was kind of like it was looking for some sympathy."

On Thursday's edition of "7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony," Anthony analyzed the feud from each player's perspective. The 10-time All-Star first noted that Green's latest apology appeared genuine.

"I feel both their sentiments," Anthony said (timestamp: 0:19). "Draymond, for you to do that and go through that, you realize, 'Damn, I f**ked up.' It took a lot for him to go through that."

However, Anthony added that he understands Poole's viewpoint, as he would have had a zero-tolerance policy for a teammate punching him in the face.

"On the flip side of that, ain't nobody punching me in my s**t like that. Nobody is punching me in my s**t like that and we're cool ever again," Anthony said.

"Yeah, I respect that you're apologetic and sorry on that side. Keep that s**t over there. I ain't got to like you no more. It is what it is. You ain't punching me in my s**t like that and thinking I'm just gonna come back four years later and be like, 'Yo, man, we're cool.' It's over."

Carmelo Anthony says Jordan Poole would have been better off staying with Warriors

While Carmelo Anthony sympathized with Jordan Poole over his beef with Draymond Green, he noted that the sixth-year player should have stayed in Golden State.

According to Anthony, coming off the 2022 NBA title, Poole was on the cusp of being the next big thing for the Warriors. So, he should have waited for his opportunity to take the reins from the franchise's veteran stars.

"Jordan Poole could have been that for them if he was just patient," Anthony said. "That's a situation where the grass ain't always greener on the other side."

Poole is averaging a career-high 21.4 points per game through 35 outings in his second season since being traded to Washington. However, the Wizards entered Thursday with a league-worst 6-36 record, enduring an 11-game losing streak.

