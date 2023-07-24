"Nobody really loves him": Rapper Chingy blasts Ja Morant's crew for sticking with him only for his $192 million contract

Ja Morant achieved a certain degree of notoriety last year, but to his credit, his crew has stayed by his side. However, rapper Chingy recently expressed his thoughts on the fickle nature of this relationship.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has found himself in and out of trouble over the course of the season. After his infamous gun controversy in Denver, Morant faced immediate backlash from the media and the league, which saw him spending some time away from the game.

Although the youngster apologized after reflecting on his actions, he immediately followed up with a similar incident early in the Grizzlies' offseason. In the process of doing so, Morant saw himself excluded from all basketball activities related to the organization.

This was a particularly volatile period in the life of the NBA superstar. On the verge of seeing his massive contract extension kick in, Morant was quite literally playing with fire.

Amidst all this, while discussing Morant's situation, American rapper Chingy pointed out how his crew stuck by his side. He also pointed out why the crew was still there. He said:

"Nobody loves him. Clearly. Nobody really loves him. They love what he's got. They love what he's doing. They love that they can get something out of him. Because, evidently, nobody really loves him or he would not be displaying that type of behavior throughout the social media world. They can't love him."

The rapper made a fascinating point about Morant gambling with his feature and his own childhood dreams with his actions. Chingy stressed on the lack of proper prioritization in Morant's head before speaking about his "entourage".

As things stand, Morant is due to miss 25 games next season as punishment for his actions. The impact this will have on the Grizzlies will undoubtedly be a matter of concern.

Ja Morant due to lose a significant chunk of money next season

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant will see his massive five-year deal kick in this season. However, with a 25-game suspension on hand, the youngster is also set to lose a significant amount of money from his contract.

Morant is due to earn roughly $33.4 million through the 2023-24 season. This is a sizeable upscale in comparison to the $12.1 million he was making in the last year of his rookie season.

Earning an average of $408,000 per game, Morant is likely to lose over $10 million after being suspended.

