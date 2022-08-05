“Nobody talks about MJ and the Wizards… Brady could have his worst year ever as a pro; in 10 years nobody cares” - Colin Cowherd says LeBron James has nothing left to prove

For a player with such an illustrious career as LeBron James, there's not much left to prove. On "The Herd," analyst Colin Cowherd said James' legacy already stands on its own. Cowherd said fans will always remember James' title runs with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Lakers.

“Nobody talks about MJ (Michael Jordan) and the Wizards. … Like, we remember the good times. We're gonna remember Miami LeBron, Cleveland LeBron, and bubble season-winning-a-title LeBron. ... (Tampa Bay Buccanners quarterback Tom) Brady could have his worst year ever as a pro (at age 45). In 10 years, nobody cares.”

James is getting ready for his 20th season. Although he will turn 38 in December, he remains one of the NBA's top players.

Although it wasn't the year the LA Lakers hoped for, LeBron still dazzled fans. Last season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4%.

After the Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference last season, fans are eager to see how the team responds.

Can LeBron James and the Lakers make it back to the playoffs?

LA Lakers forward LeBron James

While fans are curious to see what James and the Lakers can do in 2022-23, he has continued to be a marvel, especially with his level of play at age 37.

Coming off a disappointing year, the Lakers should be motivated to remind the rest of the league of their ability. James will be eager to lead his team back to the playoffs, even in a Western Conference that has gotten noticeably tougher.

Health will be crucial for LeBron and the Lakers as the team struggled last year with injuries to James (56 games) and Anthony Davis (40).

James' career has been remarkable as he marches towards becoming the NBA's all-time scoring leader. If things go right this season, the Lakers could be a team to give the legend another run at an NBA Finals appearance.

Jordan won six titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s before retiring a second time in 1998. But after three years away, he returned and played for the Washington Wizards in 2001-02 and 2002-03. Washington finished 37-45 and missed the playoffs both seasons. Also, after leading the league in scoring in each of his 10 previous full seasons, Jordan didn't do so either year with the Wizards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far