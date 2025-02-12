"NOLA owes me Nada": Kyle Kuzma's GF Winnie Harlow shares starry Super Bowl weekend memories

It’s been a whirlwind week for Kyle Kuzma, who was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Milwaukee Bucks. But that didn’t stop his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, from making the most of Super Bowl weekend with friends.

The Canadian model posted a 20-slide Instagram carousel capturing her Super Bowl experience at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22.

She captioned the post:

“NOLA owes me NADA 🏈💚.”

Among the photos, Harlow shared moments with hip-hop artist Central Cee and a group shot featuring business mogul Michael Rubin, La La Anthony and basketball star Angel Reese.

She also posted a picture with Serena Williams, who famously danced during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, alongside Gabrielle Union, Teyana Taylor and La La Anthony. Another highlight was a snapshot of "Wicked" actress Cynthia Erivo sporting New Orleans gear.

To close out her post, Harlow shared a video of Lamar’s halftime performance, particularly the moment when he teamed up with SZA to perform “All The Stars.”

Winnie Harlow excited for Kyle Kuzma’s ‘new beginning’ with Milwaukee Bucks

The NBA landscape shifted dramatically following a chaotic trade deadline, and one of the biggest moves was the Milwaukee Bucks acquiring Kyle Kuzma from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Khris Middleton.

Following the trade, the Bucks took to Instagram to officially welcome Kuzma to Milwaukee. Harlow quickly shared the post on her Instagram Story, captioning it:

"A new beginning."

Kuzma averaged 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game on 41.6% shooting in Washington this season. Since joining the Bucks, he’s played three games, putting up 15.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 2.0 apg while shooting 42.9% from the field and 26.7% from deep.

He now joins a Bucks roster featuring Damian Lillard, though they’re currently without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined for a month with a calf injury. Milwaukee also bolstered their depth by acquiring Jericho Sims and Kevin Porter Jr. at the deadline.

