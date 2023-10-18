"Not an artist, but I draw a lot of attention": Larsa Pippen seemingly continues embracing limelight following backlash for dating Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen has been grabbing constant headlines lately for dating NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.

Larsa is the ex-wife of Jordan's former teammate and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. She has received a lot of backlash from fans and media for dating her husband's ex-teammate's son.

A TV personality, Larsa Pippen is no stranger to controversy. She was accused of having an affair with NBA player Malik Beasley while she was married to Pippen, whom she was married to for 19 years. Meanwhile, Marcus is also no stranger to controversy. He was arrested for disorderly conduct after an altercation in 2012.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus's father, Michael, doesn't approve of his son's relationship with Larsa because of their 17-year age difference. However, it seems that Larsa has embraced all the criticism and comments surrounding her relationship with Marcus. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram captioning it:

"Not an artist, but I draw a lot of attention 🖤"

Larsa Pippen on her Instagram today

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's friendship over the years

Jordan and Pippen were the pillars of the Chicago Bulls dynasty that won six NBA championships. The duo's friendship dates back to the 1980s.

Jordan thanked Pippen when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame and the very next year, he was present on stage during the latter's induction. However, over the last few years, that relationship seemed to have turned sour.

Some of those problems started when Netflix's "The Last Dance" was released. Jordan later admitted that the docuseries might have made Pippen look like a 'horrible' guy.

Pippen didn't like the way Jordan was portrayed in the series and let him know of his thoughts. In an interview with The Guardian, Pippen said:

“I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified. I think it also backfired to some degree in that people got a chance to see what kind of personality Michael had."

Later in his memoir, "Unguarded," Pippen revealed his personal perspective, criticizing both Jordan and "The Last Dance.

He said that he and Jordan were never as close as portrayed and accused Jordan of using the docuseries to self-promote without giving due credit to his teammates. Pippen also made some interesting comments in an episode of Stacey King's Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast:

“I’ve seen Michael Jordan play before I came to the Bulls. You guys have seen him play. He was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. It was all 1-on-1, shooting bad shots."