“Not here to babysit”: Derrick Rose keeps record straight with mentee Ja Morant amid latter's off-court troubles 

Derrick Rose is firmly in the twilight of his NBA career but is not there to babysit Ja Morant. The former MVP has teamed up with the Memphis Grizzlies for the upcoming season and will play a backup role to All-Star guard Morant when he returns from suspension.

Morant, 24, has been suspended for his second offense involving brandishing a firearm on social media. On the Oct. 2 media day press conference, Rose said that he's had a frank discussion with the Grizzlies star guard.

The former Chicago Bulls standout told Morant that he isn't there to be a babysitter and wants to compete at a high level next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm not here to babysit. I'm not here to follow you around. I'm not here to cheerlead. I'm here to push you.

"In the league, there are very few players or very few opportunities where players get a chance to play with somebody with a similar play style. I'm very fortunate to be in this situation"

Rose continued:

"It's my job to push him and let him know at times, whenever he's being reckless, to calm down. With me saying reckless, I'm talking about on the court."

Expand Tweet

Despite Morant's suspension to begin the season, Derrick Rose will likely maintain a bench role with the Grizzlies. That's because the Western Conference contenders also acquired Marcus Smart this summer, who will likely assume the starting point guard role in Morant's absence.

Ja Morant can travel and practice with the Memphis Grizzlies during suspension

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said on media day that Ja Morant will be able to travel and practice with the team while he serves his 25-game suspension at the start of the new season.

Kleiman noted how Ja Morant has taken "meaningful and positive steps" following his well-documented issues last season.

"The NBA basically has said that as long as Ja continues to stay on track, he's going to be clear to participate in all private team activities, so practices, shootarounds, traveling with the team," Kleiman said.

"He's not going to be with us, obviously, for preseason games and the first 25, but we'll see him out there, and we can't wait to have him back Game 26."

Kleiman continued:

"I would again just say I think he's taken meaningful, positive, healthy steps in the right direction," Kleiman said. "We're going to continue to give him the structure to be able to follow through on that."

When healthy and available to play, Ja Morant is one of the most exciting young talents in the NBA.

Fans will hope that a long suspension will allow Morant to refocus on his career and begin fulfilling the potential many are excited for with the Memphis Grizzlies.