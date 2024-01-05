"Not brushing s*** but skin": NBA fans go wild with LeBron James' brushing baffles the internet

As great as LeBron James is as a basketball player, the age of social media would still find dents in his life, including his receding hairline as a sign of weakness from the four-time NBA champion.

James talks to the media after games while he changes back to non-basketball clothes. In a post by TayTalktome and reposted by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the former league MVP is seen brushing his hair while answering questions.

The caption "N**** not brushing s*** but skin" sparks comments from fans poking fun at James' hair.

One fan with the handle 'therealdemigoddess' commented that James is massaging his scalp so that hair will grow. At the same time, another said that he couldn't breathe, laughing at the caption.

Fans comment on LBJ brushing his thin hair

Entering 2024, Jacon Milan says that this is the type of confidence he wants this year, while 'adarable9' suggests that LeBron just shaves everything and lets go.

A fan comments that James is stimulating his hair follicles

Kenface.mua is puzzled that a billionaire like LeBron James can't afford to get hair implants. 'thatgyrlnextdoor' also made a sitting comment asking if James is brushing air or his thoughts.

Critics continue to feast on LeBron brushing his hair while talking to media

LeBron James refuses to talk to the media after tough loss against former team

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 110-96 home defeat against the Miami Heat, marking their third consecutive loss. LeBron James had a subpar performance, scoring only 12 points with six rebounds and nine assists, shooting 6-of-18 from the field and 0-of-6 from three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Notably, James left the arena without addressing reporters, according to ESPN beat writer Dave McMenamin.

"LeBron James left without speaking to reporters after the loss," posts McMenamin.

Despite being 39, James maintains season averages of 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game, shooting efficiently. However, the Lakers' recent struggles have dropped them to the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-18 record over 35 games.

The Los Angeles Lakers are to face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies next Friday, Jan. 6, at the Crypto.com Arena. Two days after, the LA Clippers are next on their schedule in a marquee 'Battle of Los Angeles' matchup.