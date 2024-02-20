"Not my draft day suit lol": Knicks star Jalen Brunson clears up the viral draft day suit confusion amid fan memes

Over the weekend, Jalen Brunson competed in the first All-Star Game of his NBA career. The New York Knicks guard also squared away a big debate that has been taking place on social media.

NBA players, like other pro athletes, enjoy showing off their stylish outfits when they're arriving to the arena on gameday. On Sunday, Brunson was spotted wearing a fresh black suit when he showed up for the All-Star Game.

After seeing this outfit, a collage was put on social media comparing his All-Star suit to the one he wore on draft night. However, Jalen Brunson took to his Instagram story to let the world know it wasn't accurate.

Via Jalen Brunson's Instagram

Brunson was a second-round pick back in 2018, selected 33rd overall by the Dallas Mavericks. He spent the first four years of his career there, sharing the backcourt alongside another All-Star in Luka Doncic.

During the 2022 offseason, Brunson decided to sign with the Knicks in free agency. Now with an opportunity to be "the guy," he's blossomed into a star-level talent. This season, he is averaging 27.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

How did Jalen Brunson do in his first All-Star game?

In his first All-Star Game, Jalen Brunson got to be a part of history. The Eastern Conference ended up winning the matchup by a final score of 211-186. This offensive barrage set a new record for most points scored in a game by a single team.

Brunson logged 17 minutes in Sunday's matchup, and did his part to accomplish this historic feat. He finished the game with a stat line of 12 points, four rebounds and five assists. Tyrese Haliburton (32 points) and Damian Lillard (39) were the main standouts for the winning squad. The Milwaukee Bucks guard ended up walking away with All-Star MVP honors when all was said and done.

Along with playing in the All-Star Game, Brunson also got in on Saturday night's festivities. He was among those who compete in the stacked three-point competition.

Brunson had a slow start, managed to get hot once he saw a couple go in. He needed a score of 26 to keep pace with Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns, but didn't managed to do so. Brunson had a chance to tie them on the final shot, but couldn't get it to fall. In the end, Lillard barely edged out Young and Towns in the final round.

Seeing that he's in the prime of career at 27-years-old, it's likely this won't be the last time we see Brunson at All-Star weekend.