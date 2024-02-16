Charles Barkley awestruck with first-time All-Star, draws comparisons to HOF’ers: “To be on a list with those three guys”

Jalen Brunson has had an electric first two seasons with the New York Knicks, cementing himself as the face of the franchise. The first-time All-Star also recently etched his name into the team’s scoring record book, earning the praise of NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

With his 39-point performance against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Brunson became the second-fastest player to reach 3,000 points with New York. He did so in just 118 games, tying Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony and surpassing franchise legend Bernard King (126 games).

The only Knick who reached the milestone faster than Brunson is Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo (113 games).

During Brunson’s Thursday appearance on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” Barkley raved about the 27-year-old’s accomplishment. The former MVP highlighted how impressive it is for Brunson to rank among Hall of Famers.

“That’s incredible right there, to be on a list with those three guys, man,” Barkley said. “'Cause all three of those guys are in the Hall of Fame and for you to be on that list, that shows how great you’re playing.”

Many questioned whether New York overpaid Jalen Brunson after giving him a four-year, $104 million contract in 2022 free agency. Concerns included his ability to be the lead guard on a competitive team. However, he flipped the script with his elite play, and his deal is now viewed by most as a massive bargain.

Some remain skeptical whether Brunson can be the best player on a championship-caliber team. However, given his consistent improvement over the past few seasons, he could conceivably still reach another level.

Donte DiVincenzo says Jalen Brunson belongs in MVP discussion

Amid his career-best season, some have called for Jalen Brunson to get consideration in the MVP race. That includes his teammate Donte DiVincenzo, who recently commended Brunson for carrying the shorthanded Knicks on a nightly basis.

“He’s (having) an MVP-caliber season right now,” DiVincenzo said. “The dude’s doing everything he possibly can for us to win games. It’s not easy right now with Julius [Randle] going down, OG [Anunoby] going down, Mitch[ell] [Robinson] not being here. Everything’s been thrown against us and he’s still willing us to win games.”

New York is extremely banged up heading into the All-Star break, with seven players listed on its injury report. That includes Brunson’s co-star Julius Randle. However, the star point guard has still done his best to help the Knicks remain competitive.

NBA.com’s Michael C. Wright left Brunson off his latest Kia MVP Ladder, naming him as an honorable mention outside of the top 10. So, it doesn’t appear that he will enter the upper echelon of the MVP race with just 27 games remaining.

Nonetheless, Brunson has proven to be a bona fide star in his second season with the Knicks. Through 52 games, he is averaging 27.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.7 3-pointers per game on 48.3% shooting. Meanwhile, the Knicks (33-22) sit fourth in the Eastern Conference.

