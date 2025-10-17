  • home icon
  "Not even the best defender in his family": NBA fans debate Amen Thompson's place after his confident defensive brag

"Not even the best defender in his family": NBA fans debate Amen Thompson’s place after his confident defensive brag

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Oct 17, 2025 19:04 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
NBA fans debate Amen Thompson’s place after his confident defensive brag- Source: Imagn

Amen Thompson has been regarded as one of the Houston Rockets' top perimeter defenders since joining the league in 2023. Now entering his third year, Thompson had a bold declaration about his growth as a defender.

In a report by Sports Illustrated, Thompson declared himself the best defender across the NBA after just two years in the league.

“I feel like I’m the best defender in the league,” he said.
NBA fans debated whether he deserved to label himself as the league's best defender, with some saying he was not even the best in his family, which includes his twin, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons.

Some believed that other players are most deserving to take the honor, with some naming Phoenix Suns' Ryan Dunn, Atlanta Hawks' Dyson Daniels, and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.

Thompson broke out last season, averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game.

This year will be different for Thompson with the Rockets, as he is expected to be the team's starting point guard after veteran guard Fred VanVleet tore his ACL during a workout in the Bahamas last month.

Thompson is seen to carry a bigger responsibility this season as the team looks to open a new chapter with Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Alperen Sengun on the roster.

Last year, the Rockets finished as the second seed in the Western Conference but lost in the first round against the Golden State Warriors.

Amen Thompson targets Defensive Player of the Year award in the upcoming NBA season

Amen Thompson believed he had what it takes to be a Defensive Player of the Year winner this season. According to the 22-year-old guard, Thompson thinks he is versatile enough to perform well in just his third year in the league.

“I just do whatever the team needs me to do. I feel like I’m very versatile," he said. "They need me to be a leader? I can do that. They need me to be off-ball? I can do that. They need me to be on-ball? I can do that."
“DPOY is definitely a goal of mine."

Thompson has just a few days left before he proves his caliber as a defensive player as the Rockets will face the defending champions OKC Thunder, in their season opener on Oct. 21.

