"Not gonna live that one down, champ" - NBA fans shocked as Scottie Barnes hilariously misses 4 open lay-ups during the Clutch Challenge at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend

Toronto Raptors' rookie Scottie Barnes had a Clutch Challenge to forget during his debut appearance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday. Barnes missed four straight layups, giving NBA fans an absolute shock during the contest. As always, NBA Twitter went wild, trolling the young forward without any hesitation.
Hilarity ensues as Scottie Barnes bricks four straight layups during the Clutch Challenge at 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Scottie Barnes has been excellent this season for the Toronto Raptors. He has a legitimate shot at winning the Rookie of the Year award due to his contribution to the team's unexpected yet successful run so far. Barnes is averaging 14.4 points and 7.4 rebounds on 47% shooting. Toronto find themselves seeded seventh entering the All-Star break with a 32-25 record.
His debut All-Star weekend, though, didn't kick off the way he had expected it to. He had a very forgettable performance during the Clutch Challenge event. Barnes was paired with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, and the duo went on to miss a combined six straight layups.
It didn't take long for them to make their first "Shaqtin' a Fool" appearance following that dismal showcase.
The duo did not pay too much attention to all the missed layups, though, and kept their positivity up as they joked around following the end of their event.
"It was funny, though. We made people laugh," said Maxey to Barnes. "We may have got some followers. We're gonna be on 'Shaqtin a Fool' tomorrow"
They may have taken it lightly, but Twitter will not let them forget about this event for a long time to come. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions:
Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey were also part of the Rising Stars Challenge on the night. Barnes was picked by coach Gary Payton, while Maxey ended up on coach James Worthy's squad. Both were knocked out early, right in the first round. Coach Rick Barry's team, led by Cade Cunningham, emerged victorious in the final against coach Isaiah Thomas' side.