“Not good”: Joel Embiid doesn’t mince words amid mental toll in return from knee injury

The long-awaited late-season comeback of Joel Embiid has finally come to fruition. The Philadelphia 76ers officially declared Joel Embiid available for their Tuesday night matchup against the OKC Thunder at the Wells Fargo Center, announcing the decision approximately 30 minutes before the tip-off.

After contributing 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists in nearly 30 minutes of gameplay, Joel Embiid exhibited visible signs of exhaustion. The toll of his efforts to carry the Philadelphia 76ers to victory was apparent as he dragged the team over the finish line.

After the game, he was asked about how he felt amid his return, to which he candidly replied:

“Not good, but glad we got through it and got the win… it took a toll mentally.”

The Philadelphia 76ers' star player had been absent for 29 games since sustaining a knee injury during a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30. Following the injury, he underwent surgery in early February.

In a photo shared by the Philadelphia 76ers on X (formerly Twitter), Joel Embiid, 29, was depicted holding a sign that read "I'm back." This momentous image emerged shortly before tip-off, signaling Embiid's return to the court after his injury hiatus.

During his absence, the Philadelphia 76ers endured a challenging stretch, registering an 11-18 record. Consequently, the team's position in the Eastern Conference standings declined, forcing them into the play-in spots instead of securing automatic playoff positions.

Joel Embiid shrugged off any signs of rust vs. OKC Thunder

In his first game in nine weeks after undergoing knee surgery, Joel Embiid propelled Philadelphia into the lead with four successful free throws in the last 40 seconds, tallying a total of 24 points. His performance guided the 76ers to a 109-105 victory.

In his nearly 30 minutes on the court, Embiid instilled confidence in the Philadelphia 76ers. His presence reaffirmed the belief that the team can salvage their season and mount a successful postseason campaign with last season's MVP back in the lineup.

In the fourth quarter, the Thunder faltered, unable to maintain their lead. Particularly significant was the absence of All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his third game out of the last four due to a quad injury.

Additionally, Jalen Williams remained absent for the Thunder due to an ankle injury. On the Philadelphia 76ers' side, All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey was inactive due to a hip issue.