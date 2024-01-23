"Not all that impressive": Skip Bayless undermines Karl-Anthony Towns' 62-point night in loss

Minnesota Timberwolves star big man Karl-Anthony Towns dropped a career-best and franchise-record 62 points against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. However, his big night came in disappointing fashion, as the Wolves lost 128-125 at home, leaving FS1’s Skip Bayless feeling underwhelmed.

Minnesota started strong, leading Charlotte by as many as 18 points. Meanwhile, Towns got off to a blistering hot start, scoring a franchise-record 44 first-half points with eight 3-pointers on 82.4% shooting.

However, he followed up his dominant first half with just 18 second-half points on 38.9% shooting as the Wolves collapsed against the 13th-placed Hornets (10-31). This included the star big man tallying just four points on 20% shooting in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was led by a combined 55 points from forwards Miles Bridges and Brandon Miller in its comeback victory.

After the game, Bayless took to X, formerly Twitter, to undermine Towns’ career-best performance.

“KAT scores 62 ... but the T-Wolves lose at home to Charlotte, so not all that impressive,” Bayless tweeted.

Minnesota’s disappointing loss marked its second straight after falling 102-97 at home to the OKC Thunder on Saturday. Despite their losing streak, the Wolves (30-13) remain first in the Western Conference. However, they have just a half-game lead over the Thunder (29-13) and Denver Nuggets (30-14).

Karl-Anthony Towns has top 3 scoring performances in Timberwolves' history

Following his 62-point performance against Charlotte, Karl-Anthony Towns has the three highest scoring totals in the Timberwolves’ franchise history.

Towns previously scored 60 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 14, 2022.

Additionally, he dropped 56 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Mar. 28, 2018.

Before that, Minnesota’s previous franchise scoring record was 52 points by point guard Mo Williams. The former All-Star set that mark against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 13, 2015.

So, Towns has certainly made a strong impact on the Wolves since being selected No. 1 by the franchise in the 2015 NBA draft.

Notably, Minnesota secured victories during Towns’ other two highest-scoring nights. Per ESPN, Monday’s loss marked the “21st time in NBA history a player has scored 60 or more points in a loss.”

Through 42 games, Towns is averaging 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.2 3-pointers per game on 51.5% shooting.

He and the Wolves will look to bounce back on the road against the struggling Washington Wizards (7-35) on Wednesday.

