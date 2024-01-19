5 active NBA players with biggest shoe sizes ft. Karl-Anthony Towns

It's common knowledge that a lot of the NBA players in the league are some of the tallest people in the world. With how massive these athletes are, this also factors in the enormous sizes of their sneakers. Some of these NBA players have shoe sizes up to 20, which goes beyond the standard sizes of 9-12.

According to Interbasket, Shaquille O'Neal has the biggest shoe size in NBA history at 22. Considering the build that the LA Lakers legend had at the time, there remain a lot of players with near-similar physiques and gigantic shoe sizes.

So, let's take a look at five active NBA players with the biggest shoe sizes, as per Interbasket.

5 active NBA players with the biggest shoe sizes

Tied at 4) Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls center - Andre Drummond

Starting at number five is Andre Drummond, who has a shoe size of 19. Known as one of the most elite rebounding big men in the NBA, Drummond is also listed as 6-foot-10. In his second season with the Chicago Bulls, he is averaging 7.4 points (54.5% shooting) and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Tied at 4) Kevin Love, Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward - Kevin Love

Kevin Love also has a shoe size of 19. Despite being 35 years old, Love remains one of the best stretch forwards among NBA players. Playing in his 17th season, he is putting up 10.1 points (45.2% shooting, including 34.9% from 3-point range) and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Tied at 1) Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves center - Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has a shoe size of 20 and is also one of the tallest NBA players in the league today at 6-foot-11. Towns' physique easily complements his skill set, making the star center a walking bucket for the Timberwolves.

Moreover, he is putting up 21.6 points (51.2% shooting, including 43.4% from 3-point range) and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.

Tied at 1) Robin Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center - Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez is also another NBA player who has a shoe size of 20. Lopez has played for numerous teams around the league, providing quality production on the court, which has gained him a respectable reputation. Additionally, Lopez is listed as 7 feet tall.

He is playing for the Milwaukee Bucks this season, under limited playing time, averaging 0.9 points (42.9% shooting, including 40.0% from 3-point range) and 0.3 rebounds per game.

Tied at 1) Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks center - Brook Lopez

Brook Lopez also has the same shoe size as his brother, Robin, and Karl-Anthony Towns. The 2021 NBA champion is considered one of the most reliable scoring bigs among NBA players. Moreover, his rim protection is decent and he poses a tremendous challenge for offensive players.

This season, Lopez is putting up 12.7 points (48.5% shooting, including 33.2% from 3-point range) and 5.2 rebounds per game.

