"Not just Ja Morant acting gangsta": Amir Coffey faces NBA Twitter's wrath following arrest for gun possession

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey found himself in hot water after he was arrested by the city's local police for gun possession.

Initially probed only for suspicion of marijuana possession, Coffey admitted that he owns a loaded gun after he was detained following his failed escape from the police check.

With Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant's gun possession saga still fresh in the minds of the NBA fans, they just can't help but compare Coffey's situation with his when TMZ first broke the news.

Coffey is expected to be summoned to a trial court to plead his case. But whatever happens, this gun possession drama could taint his NBA career significantly.

Aftermath of AmirCoffey's arrest

A report from The Daily Mail revealed that Amir Coffey was one of the passengers in the car caught for speeding. While the driver was apprehended, it was another friend of Coffey who was caught for possession of marijuana. It was after further checking that Coffey's gun surfaced, leading to his arrest.

"On July 30, 2023, at 1:50 a.m., Hollywood officers saw a vehicle speeding at Sunset/Highland and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was cited for speeding. One of the passengers was cited for possession of marijuana. The other passenger was Amir Coffey from the NBA Clippers. He was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a hicle 25400 (a) 3 PC. Booking # 6650217," the police report said in full.

Coffey was released from jail after just four hours, but a court hearing is scheduled for next month, just when some teams begin thinking about what to do during their training camps.

The worst-case scenario for Coffey is that he could be detained in jail for one year and will pay a $1,000 fine. However, it's also possible that Coffey could get a pass as it was only his first time getting caught for gun possession.

Amir Coffey has emerged as one of the Clippers' key contributors off the bench.

He had a breakout stint late in the 2021-22 season, dropping two 30-point games in a span of 10 nights. That led to him signing a three-year, $11 million deal to stay with the Clippers for the following season. After this gun possession incident, however, things could turn for the worst for Coffey.

