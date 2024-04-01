“Not like I was trying to hurt anybody”: Victor Wembanyama reacts to $25,000 fine for Career-High ball toss

Rookie Victor Wembanyama received a $25,000 fine from the NBA after he tossed the game ball into the stands in celebration following a San Antonio Spurs overtime win vs. the New York Knicks, the league disclosed on Sunday.

Wemby was asked about the fine during the post-game press conference following the end of their three-game winning streak against the Golden State Warriors.

"I remember players being fined for this, but they always threw it in a bad way. I threw it to...please somebody. It’s not like I was trying to hurt anybody."

The incident occurred as the Spurs held their own against the New York Knicks (44-30) in overtime with a final score of 130-126.

In a moment of excitement and jubilation after securing their first three-game winning streak and upsetting the betting line favored Knicks team, Victor grabbed the game ball as the shot clock expired and hurled it into the crowd, which was already in a frenzy.

Victor Wembanyama sheds light on the rules intent

An automatic fine is usually levied by the league for actions such as throwing or kicking a ball into the stands.

Spurs beat writer and insider Jeff McDonald spoke to him about the rule not validating the intent of the action, to which Wembanyama replied with:

"Apparently"

His comments on not wanting to hurt anyone and instead wanting to enhance their joy by including the crowd in the celebration reflect his sentiment.

Victor Wembanyama breaks multiple records vs. New York Knicks

In the same game against the Knicks, Wembanyama had the best performance of his young NBA career. On Friday night, he achieved a career-high by scoring 40 points, impressive 20 rebounds, seven assists and sank four 3-pointers during the game.

One of his crucial 3-pointers came in overtime with just 1:12 left, extending San Antonio's lead by four points, a pivotal moment that helped propel the Spurs to victory.

His contributions were instrumental in the Spurs' victory, especially considering they had to contend with an extraordinary 61-point performance from Knicks All-Star guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson's remarkable display fell just one basket short of establishing a new single-game scoring record for the New York franchise.

At just 20 years old, the French rookie also joined the ranks of NBA legend and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal as one of the only two players to achieve a 40-20 game during their rookie seasons.