"Not MJ's son" - NBA Twitter gangs up on Anthony Edwards as Timberwolves star fails to fend off Thunder in miserable loss

Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to show up in Game 5 of their Western Conference finals series against the OKC Thunder. Edwards was trolled by NBA Twitter after the Timberwolves suffered an embarrassing loss and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Ad

Edwards finished Game 5 with 19 points and six rebounds as the Timberwolves were demolished and sent packing by the Thunder, 129-89. They only scored nine points in the first quarter and never recovered. They had a good second half, but it was over after the first 12 minutes of the game.

For someone being touted as the next face of the NBA, "Ant-Man" failed to show up, or at least motivate his teammates to survive. It wasn't the case, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 34 points on them. Chet Holmgren had 22 points, while Jalen Williams finished with 19 points.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, ruthlessly trolled Anthony Edwards after the game. Edwards was supposed to be the next face of the NBA, but not with performances like this one. He also had a poor Game 4, wherein the Minnesota Timberwolves lost.

Some even removed his association with Michael Jordan as his "son" following another unimpressive outing that led to their elimination from the postseason.

Here are some of the comments online:

Ad

)$.warriors nation⭐️ @@henson_vin36796 Fakest demon of all time. You are NOT MJ's SON

Ad

philly Blake @@BlakeSharpless Demon with the fire of Ben Simmons inside em.

Ad

WhySoSerious? @@NoLimitsRiq Anthony “Face of the NBA” Edwards just led his team to a single digit quarter in the NBA playoffs.

Ad

Barney Stinzyn @@JPulley3 Looking for Anthony Edwards during the WCF is like playing Where’s Waldo

Ad

~👁️~ @@BesttComments I’m glad everyone is finally seeing the REAL Anthony Edwards. He’s not CLOSE to SGA.

Ad

cam 🂡 @@Sc30pion Anthony Edwards is a playoff dropper, Anthony Edwards is overrated, Anthony Edwards is not generational talent, Anthony Edwards is not an upcoming superstar, Anthony Edwards is not better than D-Wade. Stop putting him in conversations he doesn’t belong.

Ad

For the second straight postseason, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in the Western Conference finals. They were also eliminated in five games by the Dallas Mavericks last season. It will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves regroup in a loaded West for next year.

Anthony Edwards comments on their Game 5 loss

Anthony Edwards comments on their Game 5 loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are back to the drawing board following another disappointing exit in the Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards acknowledged after the game that they failed to bring the fight to the OKC Thunder in Game 5.

Ad

"They came ready to play and we didn't," Edwards. "When you lose a game like this, there isn't much to breakdown. They just did what they supposed to do and won the game, so I tip my hat. Good job to them."

Expand Tweet

Minnesota has some roster decisions to make, especially if Julius Randle and Naz Reid opt out of their contracts. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will also be a free agent, and after the season he had, there are going to be plenty of suitors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.