"Not MJ's son" - NBA Twitter gangs up on Anthony Edwards as Timberwolves star fails to fend off Thunder in miserable loss

Anthony Edwards and the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves failed to show up in Game 5 of their Western Conference finals series against the OKC Thunder. Edwards was trolled by NBA Twitter after the Timberwolves suffered an embarrassing loss and were eliminated from the playoffs.
Edwards finished Game 5 with 19 points and six rebounds as the Timberwolves were demolished and sent packing by the Thunder, 129-89. They only scored nine points in the first quarter and never recovered. They had a good second half, but it was over after the first 12 minutes of the game.
For someone being touted as the next face of the NBA, "Ant-Man" failed to show up, or at least motivate his teammates to survive. It wasn't the case, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping 34 points on them. Chet Holmgren had 22 points, while Jalen Williams finished with 19 points.
NBA fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, ruthlessly trolled Anthony Edwards after the game. Edwards was supposed to be the next face of the NBA, but not with performances like this one. He also had a poor Game 4, wherein the Minnesota Timberwolves lost.
Some even removed his association with Michael Jordan as his "son" following another unimpressive outing that led to their elimination from the postseason.
Here are some of the comments online:
For the second straight postseason, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in the Western Conference finals. They were also eliminated in five games by the Dallas Mavericks last season. It will be interesting to see how the Timberwolves regroup in a loaded West for next year.
Anthony Edwards comments on their Game 5 loss
The Minnesota Timberwolves are back to the drawing board following another disappointing exit in the Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards acknowledged after the game that they failed to bring the fight to the OKC Thunder in Game 5.
"They came ready to play and we didn't," Edwards. "When you lose a game like this, there isn't much to breakdown. They just did what they supposed to do and won the game, so I tip my hat. Good job to them."
Minnesota has some roster decisions to make, especially if Julius Randle and Naz Reid opt out of their contracts. Nickeil Alexander-Walker will also be a free agent, and after the season he had, there are going to be plenty of suitors.
