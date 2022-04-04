"Not one single superstar that he hasn’t put over his lap and gave a spanking to this season" - Kendrick Perkins in awe of Luka Doncic after the latter sinks Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks

For his performance in the Dallas Mavericks' 118-112 win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic received high praise from ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

Having led the Mavericks to many big wins in March this year, Doncic continues to make his mark as he makes his case as one of the best players in the game. Impressed with Doncic's performance in big games this season, Perkins took to Twitter and said:

"Luka really be praying for times like this!!! It’s not one single Superstar that he hasn’t put over his lap and gave a spanking to this season. Don’t me tho and Carry on…"

Doncic recorded 32 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists against the Bucks. In a highlight-reel moment, Doncic took on Giannis Antetokounmpo head on and came up trumps.

Sizing up the "Greek Freak" on the perimeter, Doncic sliced up the two-time MVP with a smooth crossover to create space, transitioning into his signature stepback jumper from beyond the arc.

With a solid performance on the night, the 23-year old wonderkid led the Mavericks to a thrilling victory.

Luka Doncic emerging as dark horse for MVP award

Luka Doncic attempts to score off a layup.

Luka Doncic has had one of the most dominant and successful campaigns of his young career with the Dallas Mavericks this season. Having beaten the Bucks on Sunday, the Mavericks improved to 49-30 on the season and are fourth in the West.

Much of their success can be attributed to the emergence of Doncic as a leader and reliable team man. Although the Slovenian displayed his abilities in his rookie year, Doncic has also gotten his teammates involved this season.

28.3 PPG

9.1 RPG

8.6 APG



— 2nd best defensive rating among guards in the NBA.



— ONLY player in the league averaging 28 PTS | 7 AST | 7 REB



— His Mavs have the 4th most Wins in the NBA.



— No All-Star teammates.



Doncic continues to be a force of nature at the offensive end, but his playmaking ability has shone just as bright. Averaging 28.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season, Doncic has taken on the best in the league and come out on top.

Is Luka Doncic an MVP-caliber player? Absolutely.

While the race for MVP is filled with talented superstars, Doncic merits a mention. Pitted against the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic - who have led the pack for most of the season - the 23-year old has earned his spot in the fray. As things stand, the Slovenian wonderkid is ranked sixth in the NBA's official MVP ladder, falling a rung from last week

While it is unlikely Doncic will come out on top, he is one to look out for as the Mavericks prepare for the playoffs.

