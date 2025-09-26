  • home icon
  "Not ready to be a full-on contact participant": Paul George makes startling admission on his fitness ahead of training camp

"Not ready to be a full-on contact participant": Paul George makes startling admission on his fitness ahead of training camp

By Avi Shravan
Modified Sep 26, 2025 16:57 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Paul George makes startling admission on his fitness ahead of training camp. (Image Source: Imagn)

It looks like the Philadelphia 76ers will have to wait a little longer before they see Paul George back on the court. The nine-time All-Star joined the Sixers in 2024 as a free agent after the Clippers decided to let him walk away.

However, PG-13 has not been able to play a full season in a Sixers jersey. He played only 41 games last season, spending most of his time on the bench due to injuries. There was a glimmer of hope among the Philly fans that Paul George's health would be better next season, but his recent statements suggest otherwise.

On Friday, Keith Pompey from the Philly Inquirer reported the nine-time All-Star's statements on his current health condition in an X post.

"Pretty much everything but full contact. I’m in the weight room, I’m lifting, working out every day. I’m on the court. I’m not ready to start the full ramp-up of conditioning on court with running and stuff like that. But I'm on the court," George said.

"I’m working out, doing stationary drills... one or two dribble moves. I’m still able to move and be active on the court. Just not ready to be a full-on contact participant right now."
Paul George underwent knee surgery in July to treat an injury he sustained during a workout session. Last season, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field. The Sixers are staring their preseason training camp on Saturday.

Paul George is ready to take on a leadership role to help the young players

Paul George is one of those players who has had a great career in the league without any team success to back it up. The nine-time All-Star was once one of the most sought-after guards in the league, and he has developed into a good veteran for the younger players starting their careers.

During the 76ers media day on Friday, PG-13 spoke with the press and said that he was ready to take on a leadership role for the younger generation.

"I had a great convo with Nick [Nurse] two days ago on teaching the tricks of the trade that I have been taught," He said. "He is relying on me to help the young guys, you know, whether it's working on how to get open or defensive concepts or just being in the right places. He is counting on me to be another voice to help the young guys. That means a lot to me."

Paul George will be an instrumental veteran in helping the 76ers rookie, VJ Edgecomb, who has shown potential have a great career.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Edited by Avi Shravan
